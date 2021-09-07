Former CEO of the National Health Laboratory Services Joyce Mogale has been charged with corruption involving R113 million

The Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court granted Mogale bail on Monday, where she appeared after handing herself over to the Hawks

Mogale is said to have fraudulently signed a tender contract with Blue Future Internet and Surveillance in 2016

JOHANNESBURG - 66-year-old former head of the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) Joyce Mogale has been released on bail after being charged with corruption amounting to R113 million.

According to IOL, the corruption is said to have taken place in 2016 when Mogale signed a tender contract with Blue Future Internet and Surveillance, (PTY) Ltd. The company was contracted to provide services to the NHLS that involved providing support for end-user computer hardware.

Joyce Mogale, the former National Health Laboratory Services CEO, has been granted bail after appearing on charges of corruption valued at R113 million. Image: Sabelo Sidney Mhlanga

The modified tender contract stated that the deal's worth was not supposed to surpass R83 million. However, the acceptance letter of the offer stated that the contract was only valued at R25 million. This means NHLS actually paid R87 million more than what it was supposed to for the tender.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha revealed that Mogale gave false representations about the awarding of the tender to the NHLS Board of Directors and was then was charged with fraud and being in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, reports TimesLIVE.

On Monday morning, Mogale surrendered herself to the Hawks team in Germiston, just before her court appearance. The former NHLS CEO was released on bail of R20 000 by the Palm Ridge Court dealing with specialised crimes on Monday.

Mogale's trial will resume on 17 September where she will appear at the Palm Ridge Court with others that have been accused of corruption and are currently released on bail as well.

