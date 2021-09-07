“Enkosi”: BI Phakathi and Rumani Hailed as Heroes After Donating Wheelchair

BI Phakathi and Rumani are being hailed as heroes on social media after showing yet another good deed to a local woman who needed a wheelchair

Rumani says he received a text from a lady who pleaded for a wheelchair donation and he approached BI Phakathi, who didn’t hesitate to deliver

The South African social media community is now reacting to the inspiring post and Briefly News went to the comments section to select a few reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Well-known South African philanthropist BI Phakathi is an internet wonder after handing a wheelchair to a local. This beautiful story found its way to the internet through @RealMrumaDrive.

Rumani says one lady asked her to make a plan regarding a donation for a wheelchair and he decided to approach the Durban-based Samaritan. Indeed, Phakathi delivered and Rumani shared the images on social media.

South Africans are naturally attracted to such a beautiful story and Briefly News takes a look at the comments. Rumani wrote on Twitter:

"The power of this app, thanks to everyone who engaged.”

BI Phakathi and Rumani are praised for their good deeds. Image: @RealMrumaDrive/BIPhakathi/@Manevante/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@AthenkosiNgxawe said:

“Enkosi kakhulu bhuti @biphakathi this is so touching, emotional and overwhelming. uThixo ujongile uyakubona usikelelekile wena nento yakho yonke ebiza igama lakho.”

@Keolebile said:

“@biphakathi doing the lord's work as always @RealMrumaDrive thank you so much for bring that DM to TL and everyone who engaged.”

@Ghananiibakojo said:

“@biphakathi please post on your page, I need a philanthropist who would take me abroad I want to work there I got no passport, ticket cost and a place to stay when I finally get there Please help.”

@Bseoposengwe12 said:

“You are now Minister of Humanity and Family Affairs wanitwa mos @Mruma.”

@Nq0_Nzuza said:

“You did good and to everyone.”

@KopungNkoe said:

“Hallelujah. Glory be to God Lord almighty Jehovah for the gift and may all hands that re tweeted and gave be blessed in Jesus name. Amen.”

@iTsietsi said:

“Crazy how when I saw the initial tweet, I just thought of BI Phakathi. I just didn’t know his Twitter handle. Well done, guys.”

@Nombali_H said:

“This app is the government. May God bless everyone who engaged here. We love and appreciate this.”

BI Phakathi: Old man asks for R1 gets blessed with R1100 instead

Checking out previous reports, Briefly News reported that an old man walking beside the road stopped to ask for R1 in the hopes of getting something to eat.

It was his lucky day, he unsuspectingly stumbled upon South Africa's faceless philanthropist BI Phakathi.

BI asked the man what his name was and if he had any children to which he replied that his name was Albert and that he did not have any children.

Source: Briefly.co.za