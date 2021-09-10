Simphiwe is opening up about her how she struggled to bounce back to her pre-baby body after giving birth to her baby boy a year ago

With the pressure of being a new mom and being in the public eye, Simphiwe felt obligated to lose weight in record time

The mom took to social media to open up about her struggles with weight and share her before and after snaps

Former Muvhango star Simphiwe Ngema has had a tough time with shedding the baby weight since giving birth just a year ago. The celeb mommy opened up about the pressures of bouncing back in record time while juggling motherhood.

Simz Ngema opens up about how she struggled to lose weight after having her baby. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

The TV personality has been on a weight loss journey for the past five months. The transformation has not been a walk in the park for Simz but she remained determined, reports News24.

In the post, Simphiwe wrote:

"Let me tell you, losing weight after giving birth is the hardest thing ever. I was hungry all the time after giving birth so I ate a lot, I was also tired most of the time so I’d try working out every now and then but definitely wasn’t consistent. I really struggled"

The young mother took to social media to share her hard-earned body with a before and after snap. ZALebs reports that the people were highly impressed and inspired by Simz.

@yolandajoka88 commented:

"You look amazing mama"

@candiceunderhill added:

"Wow! Well done hun, you are looking amazing."

Source: Briefly.co.za