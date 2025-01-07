South African women got real about how tacky some compliments from men sound and how they make them feel

One hun shared a role play expressing how a popular compliment from men makes her imagine her future

The conversation kept going in a viral TikTok post that generated a thread of over 1.2K comments

A lot of women live their lives trying to appeal to the male gaze with the hope of one day marrying their dream man.

SA ladies shared how a popular compliment from men makes them feel. Image: @sc.ntilla

Source: TikTok

The dream does not stop at marriage but expands into creating a family and living happily ever after, just like in a Disney fairytale.

SA ladies get real about compliments from men

It is very obvious how romantic relationships have evolved since the era of Titanic and The Notebook. The two films had hopeless romantics in a chokehold, wanting a similar love story but were disappointed by the behaviour of people in the 21st century.

Men in the modern world no longer stand outside a lady’s house with a boombox playing a love song in the rain. Instead, they ask for reciprocity and what the woman they fancy brings to the table.

A lady on TikTok led a conversation about how some compliments from men are cringy, like the popular one of being called “wifey material.” The hun imagined herself slaving away, cooking, cleaning and taking care of the children as soon as she hears the “compliment”:

“It feels like a slur.”

Mzansi women related to the hun's entertaining role play, which generated 321K views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi ladies react to popular compliment from men

Social media users related to the video and commented:

@h🫧 stated:

"Wifey material is the main fabric used to make doormats."

@joysparkle0 explained:

“Wifey material is not a compliment, ladies; know this and know peace.”

@Mamiya wrote:

“Wife material is a fancy word for maid.”

@riri🎀 announced:

“I feel so degraded.”

@Mka Zwane commented:

“Wifey Material or strong woman, that's a life threat.”

