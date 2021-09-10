Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe will be exhumed from Kutama and reburied in Harare, a court has ruled

According to the ruling, it is the country's norm for heads of states to be buried at the National Heroes Acre Cemetery

The late Mugabe's family, however, remain adamant that the patriarch had expressed a wish to be buried next to the grave of his mother, Bona Mugabe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Zimbabwean court has ordered the exhumation of former president Robert Mugabe's body for reburial at the National Heroes’ Acre Cemetery in Harare.

Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years and died aged 95. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Mugabe died in September 2019 and was laid to rest in the courtyard at his rural home in Kutama, 90 kilometres away from Zimbabwe's capital, Harare.

According to eNCA, after the death of the 95-year-old, his family objected to having his body buried at the national shrine, arguing that the former president had expressed a wish to be buried next to the grave of his mother, Bona Mugabe.

Three of Mugabe's children, Bona, Bellarmine and Tinotenda, challenged the traditional chief Zvimba's order that their dad's remains should be interred in the capital city.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Grace Mugabe fined

Grace Mugaba was fined in May 2021 for disregarding the country's norms and burying the former president in the village.

“You are facing charges of burying the late Robert Gabriel Mugabe at his homestead,” read part of the summons from the chief dated April 21, 2021.

The court ordered the exhumation of the body and fined Mugabe's wife five heads of cattle and a goat. However, the family filed an appeal seeking to have the orders of the traditional court quashed.

“It’s a ruling against a widow and the widow has nothing to do with the burying of her husband. This judgement is irrelevant if you were to ask me," argued Mugabe's nephew, Leo Mugabe, during an interview on Voice of America.

Decision to exhume him reaffirmed

In a ruling delivered on Friday, September 10, the higher court reaffirmed the ruling of the traditional court and directed that Mugabe's body be exhumed.

The Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa-led government had started building a mausoleum where the country’s first black leader would have been buried before the dramatic fallout.

Political parties and legal experts say sanctions may be on the cards for Zuma

In other news about former presidents, Briefly News reported that a report has revealed that certain experts in the legal field have given out warnings about former president Jacob Zuma and the potential he has to face further sanctions. This could occur due to Zuma not wanting a state-appointed healthcare professional to take a look at him.

The corruption trial of Jacob Zuma has once again hit a speedbump due to his unknown health complications. Zuma failed to appear in court for the multi-billion-rand arms deal with Thames.

Political parties have had their say in the matter with the Democratic Alliance calling for there to be a review of the former president's medical parole. The FF+ demanded that the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola requested a report on the topic of Zuma's ill health.

Source: Briefly.co.za