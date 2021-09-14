South Africans are not in agreement with one social media user who says he misses former president Jacob Zuma

Banele says he misses the former statesman, Zuma, and the post was endorsed by Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, but many locals are seemingly mostly not proud of Msholozi

Some Mzansi social networkers call the embattled leader a traitor while some believe he was selfish and neglected the poor

A South African social media user has ruffled the feathers with his post saying he misses former president Jacob Zuma. The Twitter account holder, @Gentlements, refers to Msholozi as the president and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla agrees.

Duduzile reacted to the post with a prayer mark on her social media page and the post is attracting various reactions from Mzansi citizens. Judging by the comments, it seems many South Africans are not missing the former statesman and some call him a traitor. Banele wrote in his post:

“His Excellency, President JG Zuma. We miss you my President. #PresidentZuma”

@NtombiZw said

“Was Jacob Zuma a blessing or a curse to South Africa? Without any fear of contradiction, I will say Zuma was a curse to South Africa as he brought poverty, corruption, Guptas, looting, loadshedding, Brian Molefe, Van Rooyen.”

@Lives_Jackson said:

“Can you substantiate your points using economical data, court filings, financial statements (wrt to Brian and Eskom)? When speaking about Des Van Royeen consider the hedging options available to South Africa that would've shielded us from advert Rand fluctuations...”

@ChiefClement said:

“If my memory serves me well Is a former not a president is that miss him not ourselves we don't care about the corrupt person and he will remain as former like other formers.”

@Ghoulza said:

“No, we don't. He destroyed the country. Made everyone's life harder and worse. He is a traitor.”

@Roni9499 said:

“President Zuma, the only leader who was prepared to liberate the black masses economically.”

@Michael4732 said:

“JZ is there most incompetent leader of the ANC, he Single-handedly brought the Country's Economy& The ANC to its Knees. He is the worst thing ever happen after Apart Heit. He is King Of The Ashes.”

@AzizHas7490 said:

“Not our president. A man that destroys a country can never be president. ANC should have fired him in the first year.”

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla shares dedication video, "My dad, my hero," Mzansi touched

Checking out previous reports on Zuma, Briefly News published that Duduzilile Zuma-Sambudla recently got Mzansi social media users in their feelings after she shared a heartwarming video dedicated to her father, Jacob Zuma.

The former president is incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre after he was slapped with a 15-month sentence by the Constitutional Court for contempt, following his failure to heed an instruction that he appear at the State Capture Inquiry.

The Department of Correctional Services, however, confirmed earlier that Zuma has filed an application questing permission to attend his late brother, Michael Zuma’s funeral in Nkandla on Thursday.

