Covid19 Update: 15m Vaccine Mark Passed, New Pill Study Approved in SA

As of Tuesday, 14 September, South Africa breached the 15 million Covid19 vaccine mark. Reports from the Health Department revealed that 15 188 787 Covid19 vaccinations have been administered so far.

The above data excludes vaccination records that have been written physically on paper. Instead, it includes data captured by the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS). Developments in the fight against Covid19 have been spread across the globe.

In the latest news about SA's fight against Covid19, a pill study has begun and 15 million people have been vaxxed. Image: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's health regulator recently approved a pill study. The study revolves around a pill that is administered to patients who have tested positive for the Covid19 virus and are symptomatic but are well enough to not be admitted to hospital for care.

How exactly does the pill work and what does it do?

A report by BusinessTech revealed that the orally administered pill study is underway in the United States. The aim of the trial is to monitor how the treatment works on symptomatic patients. The pill works by administering a once a day oral treatment.

The pill may be prescribed and utilised within the non-hospitalised Covid19 positive patient members of the public.

Latest updates in South Africa's fight against the Covid19 pandemic

More than 3 600 new cases have been confirmed while 300 deaths have been reported in the last day. The highest number of recorded cases comes from KwaZulu-Natal which reported 932 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to News24.

Sadly, South Africa's Covid19 death toll has reached 85 302.

Digital vaccination certificate development underway, says Phaahla

Previously, Briefly News reported that Health Minister Joe Phaahla confirmed that a digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate is in the works. The vaccination certificate will be able to verify whether or not the person has received their vaccine.

The health department revealed that the process of developing the online vaccine certificate was underway. Phaahla made the announcement on Friday, 10 September where he said that the digital certificate will be secure and guarded against fraud.

Phaahla said that the vaccine certificates will be able to be uploaded on smartphones and can also be printed. Phaahla explained that the vaccine certificate followed the guidelines laid out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and will be in place with international norms, according to TimesLIVE.

