Kaizer Chiefs fans are really not happy with Stuart Baxter's team selection over the last few weeks in the league

Baxter seems to prefer the centre back partnership of Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso and this frustrates fans

Mzansi social media users are weighing in on the situation and are vouching for Njabulo Ngcobo in the line-up

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Eric Mathoho is trending on social media as calls keep growing for Njabulo Ngcobo to replace him. Ngcobo was signed by Kaizer Chiefs during the transfer window and he hasn't got any game time so far from coach Stuart Baxter.

After a virtual press conference this morning from Baxter, fans began to air their frustrations about Ngcobo not playing. Baxter said that he is still assessing him, much to the irritation of Kaizer Chiefs fans.

Eric Mathoho is trending on social media as fans keep hoping to see Njabulo Ngcobo. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Now, the defensive partnership of Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso is not what the fans are looking for any more. Amakhosi also signed Austin Dube, who featured in the game against Mamelodi Sundowns over the weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs fans have been reacting online and are definitely not impressed. Check out some of the reactions below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@omdala_bhut said:

"Everyone has mistakes but Mathoho and Cardoso are finished, they don't just make mistakes but they can't defend any more."

@MotsoAphi commented:

"Everyone saying Baxter is on the right track with Mathoho and Cardoso wants free tracksuits and jersey from Kaizer Chiefs. Re le shebile!"

@Juhs_Surplus said:

"Ngcobo won Defender of the Year last season but Baxter is playing Mathoho over him."

@Nkgadimaclinton commented:

"We want Ngcobo to play because Mathoho and Cardoso are s***."

@josias_bester said:

"People who are happy with Mathoho and Cardoso partnership must catch hands, I'm ready to moer them, just send location singaphela phela."

Njabulo Ngcobo's camp unhappy with the lack of game time

Briefly News previously reported that Njabulo Ngcobo's agent, King Ngubane, has acknowledged the defender is unhappy at Kaizer Chiefs, fearing he could lose his Bafana Bafana spot due to a lack of game time.

Ngcobo, the reigning DStv Premiership Defender of the Season, was expected to waltz into the starting XI when he joined Chiefs from Swallows at the start of the season.

The 27-year-old centre-back, though, has yet to appear in a game with Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso being favoured ahead of him, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za