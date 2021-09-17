A stunning South African woman headed online to brag about her new set of lux BMW wheels and says it’s just a gift from herself to herself

The social media account holder is seen posing next to her Beemer and explained it’s a birthday gift to her hardworking self

The stunning blonde-haired woman is also receiving encouraging comments from her social media followers and some say she should offer them a ride

A South African woman has blessed herself with a brand new BMW car and took to social media to share the beautiful snaps as she posed next to her set of wheels. @LeestacxS says this is just a gift to her after working so hard.

Mzansi peeps also headed to the comments section to congratulate their friend and Briefly News takes a look at the inspiring post.

Her inspired social media followers could not contain their excitement and some people begged for a ride while some would like to see their names on her number plates. The delighted woman wrote on Twitter:

“Here’s my birthday gift from Me to Me. #SestereMcBeamer”

South Africans are delighted for a local lady who bought a flashy car. Image: @LeestacxS/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@GreatMaestroJoy said:

“I love the new look. Congratulations.”

@KGMafatshe said:

“Sister McBeamer... alright! Cela uku bona ama key-a phezulu! Congratulations...”

@Bear_RSA said:

“Cheers to your hard work, congratulations mama.”

@Enhle_Sibs said:

“Congratulations baby.”

@Rivoningo said:

“Yassss!!!! Congratulations baby!”

@SoupLord said:

“Aye, treat yourself and never cheat yourself. Shout out to that commuting drip! The lords and the odds are in your favour! Shout out to your life.”

@Sean1051 said:

“Put my name on a number plate please.”

@Andilelinity said:

“Come-gratulations.”

@M2DTsheko said:

“Progress and celebration the birth of yourself, you are indeed blessed.”

@Swiss0000 said:

“Well done girl. True happiness starts with you.”

