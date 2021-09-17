A truck driver bulldozing through a minibus taxi on a high-speed freeway has stirred up mixed reactions online

According to some peeps, an attempted hijacking was taking place and the trucker was simply trying to avoid being a victim of crime

Other South Africans, however, do not agree with the trucker's aggressive response to the stationary minibus

A video of what is alleged to be a hijacking gone wrong has shocked social media users. In the clip, a truck driver rams through a minibus taxi that appears to have stopped dead in its tracks on a high-speed freeway.

Watching the dashcam footage, it seems the truck driver has learnt better than to stop for any shady vehicle in the middle of the night. Suspecting he may be the target of a hijacking attempt, the trucker chooses not to stop and instead drives right into the minibus.

The clip was shared online by Facebook Group, SA Long-distance Truckers.

"Woah!!! This was an apparent hijacking," they captioned the post.

While some South Africans were proud of the truck driver for his response to what he may have regarded as shady behaviour, others were a little on the fence.

One person interestingly remarked that it may have simply been a case of a taxi driver falling asleep behind the wheel.

Check out some more of the comments below:

Ndovela Nkonde said:

"I guess lesson learnt, well done trucker!!"

Johann Janse Van Rensburg said:

"That's how you do it!!! Well done trucker!!! I'm proud of you!!!"

Lennie Mabika said:

"I remember one day l used a Quantum taxi from Cape Town to Johannesburg and it was midnight, the driver started to sleep and a few in the Quantum was awake so he was driving like an old drunken man. Just like that guy and l was shouting all the way. So that Quantum might be a sleeping driver but not hijacking, even a fool can't even try to do that in a fast speed highway."

Sakkie Ngogela said:

"That's normal taxi behaviour. Criminals are too smart to stop in front of a flying truck."

Makhubela Lulama Oscar said:

"Straight blocking the road."

Kuhle Gawa said:

"What a nice video it reminds me of The Expandables."

Thabo Hope Lebea said:

"I don't think it was hijacking, those guys are too smart to back park the taxi in front of flying truck, that is just taxi driver behaviour."

Lennie Mabika said:

"But it's only that in SA you can't trust even a crippled woman on a wheelchair. She might surprise you with a pistol."

Yoh: Video of attempted Johannesburg hijacking, Mzansi super spooked

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of an attempted hijacking in Lonehill, Johannesburg has caused a stir on social media. It seems the thieves had followed the owners of a luxury SUV to the front gate of their apartment complex.

According to video footage, the incident took place around 9:30pm on Friday, 20 August. The car owners wait outside the complex gate before being rammed in by the driver of a white Toyota Corolla behind them.

Two armed men then step out of the vehicle. The SUV driver, however, does not give in to the thieves easily and quickly reverses the vehicle before ending up back on the main road.

The short clip suggests the hijackers tried to pursue the victims.

South Africans headed to the comments section and were super shocked by the clip. One thoughtful social media user shared some useful advice for anyone hoping to prevent a hijacking.

Check out some of the interesting comments to the clip below:

@van_vuyo said:

"I hope the owner of the SUV did not get injured or worse?.... the best reaction in that situation is to submit to the criminals, save your life."

@TWHlongwa said:

"Estates/Complexes should have armed guards. What's the point of having such security when thieves can come and rob you entering your premises? These bastards know security guards are not armed. We can't live like this."

@AntonRessel said:

"I think it's time we started giving mandatory life sentences for any crimes involving guns. It's enough already. #CrimeStats #hijack."

@vnwaneri said:

"Yusuf I believe we should learn from this:

1. Do no be a sitting duck at the gate you visiting at 9.30pm

2. Ring bell, move back to create a space for escape

3. Be vigilant of surrounding, put car in reverse to confuse any would be attacker.

May we continue to be protected."

@Prof_Mohale said:

"Isn't it supposed to be "attempted highjacking" as it seems like they failed in their attempt to hijack the vehicle?"

@Angozo5 said:

"Seems the camera operator was enjoying watching the video... Why didn't they call the police or security for a help."

Source: Briefly.co.za