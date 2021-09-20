Vincent Sayibu, a 28-year-old Ghanaian CEO of Northwell Group Ghana, has decided to give his employee GHc30,000 (R73k)

The recipient, Bismark Buabeng, who is 30 years old, was given the amount that represents GHc1,000 (R2 460) for each year that he has lived

This happened just a day after the same CEO gave GHc50,000 (R123k) to his mother for being there for him every day for the past 28 years

A 28-year-old Ghanaian business owner, Vincent Sayibu, has given his employee, Bismark Buabeng, a whopping GHc30,000 (R73k) cash gift just for being loyal to him.

In a video that is shared on the Instagram handle of Ghanaian blogger, Kwame Branding, it is indicated that the CEO has also decided to offer GHc20,000 (R49k) as an investment in a Ghanaian business.

According to the young CEO, Bismark Buabeng is 30 years old and he is giving him GHc1,000 (R2 460) for each year that the loyal employee has lived.

This is happening just a day after Vincent decided to give his mother a pleasant surprise for being there for him every single day for the last 28 years.

The heartwarming story that was narrated in a video on popular blogger Kwame Branding's Instagram handle showed that Vincent transferred the money to his mother on his 28th birthday, 18 September, 2021.

It is indicated that Vincent decided to reward his mother for all the sacrifices and prayers she has offered for him to be where he is today.

