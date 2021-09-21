A young woman identified as Liana Allen has officially become a citizen of the United States and she has celebrated her win on social media

Liana shared adorable photos of herself on her LinkedIn page and many flooded the comment section to congratulate her

In the adorable photos she shared, she wore gleaming smiles as she waved the American flag in the air

Becoming a citizen of the United States is a big win for some and many people can not keep calm when they achieve such a feat

A young woman identified as Liana Allen has celebrated becoming a citizen of the United States of America.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Liana shared adorable photos of herself waving the American flag in the air.

An excited Liana captioned the photos:

"Officially became a U.S. Citizen today!"

Congratulations Liana!

The young woman didn't mention the country of her birth but many joined her in the celebration as they flooded the comment section of the post.

Below are some of the reactions:

A LinkedIn user identified as Michael Weber said:

"Welcome to the greatest nation on the planet!"

Another LinkedIn user, Carmela Wright, wrote:

"Congrats Liana Allen!!"

Fatima Muritala said:

"Congratulations beautiful."

Nanbaht Makama commented:

"Congratulations dear."

Christopher Ebieme said:

"Congratulations dear."

Chukwuma Ijeoma wrote:

"Congratulations baby."

