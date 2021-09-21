Up and Coming Musician Talks About Latest Ep ‘My Angel’ to Late Fiancé

Stefan L Musiq is a man of many talents, one of them is making music and he is about to release a very important EP

He lost his fiancé during the project and has dedicated the EP to her and christened it 'My Angel' in her memory

His music is a blend of piano, guitar, and uplifting harmonies inspired by his lost love

Briefly News was fortunate to get a chance to talk to Stefan.L Musiq an up and coming musician, DJ, dancer and music producer. He wears many hats but recently he has been focusing on his music.

He creates a unique sound with piano, guitar, and uplifting harmonies. The EP has three rich songs inspired by my late fiance.

Stefan tragically lost his fiancé while working on the EP. Photo credit: @Stefan L Musiq

He's rubbed shoulders with a number of musicians and singers while making the heartfelt EP, such as Siya the guitarist, Nokulunga, Monahlisah and Symon Maguire.

The EP currently has three tracks that he describes as emotional, soulful jazz and soft melodies fused with dance and electronic sound.

The creation of the EP was a monumental task due to the fact that he lost the most important person in his life while making it.

"I lost my support system, motivation, someone whos been there for me she knew how to bring out the best in me at some point I felt like giving up but then I never stopped praying God gave me the courage and power to stand up and work harder that is why I am chasing good memories because I thought about how much she had faith in me."

