This year, South Africans responded well to a lot of snake-related content written by Briefly News

TikTok videos generated skyrocketing views after normal people shared different scenarios of their encounters with the cold-blooded creature

As one of the top-performing topics, Briefly News put together the top five most interesting stories

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Any encounter with a snake is interesting, whether you’re terrified or find it fascinating.

SA responded well to snake stories in 2024. Image: @Aaron Horowitz/@kristianbell

Source: Getty Images

Many people fear the slithering animal, but a snake catcher has explained to Briefly News that they have nothing to worry about as long as a snake is exotic.

Young man from Limpopo wows SA with snake collection

A chap from Mzansi, Denzel Ncube, flexed his large reptile collection on social media and trended online. South Africans were curious as to why the young man kept that many reptiles with him.

Ncube shared that he dreamed of owning a snake park one day and revealed that he had more than 15 large snakes inside buckets and jars in his home.

BMW driver with snake in his car shook internet

A Soweto man raised eyebrows after he was seen driving around with a snake in his car. His video went viral, making him a hot topic on social media.

The gent from Gauteng caused chest pains after sharing that he had nine snakes in total. He later revealed that he was a snake catcher who happened to keep a giant serpent in his vehicle.

Snake catcher rescues three giant snakes

South Africans could not deal with a brave man who rescued huge snakes in KZN. Local snake catcher Jason Arnold called upon fellow enthusiast Nick Evans to help finish the mission.

South Africans were impressed by how the two lads worked together to rescue three pythons, generating thousands of views.

Standing snake causes buzz on social media

A snake made many South Africans jump after it stood straight on its upper half. The serpent’s position baffled many as it went on to grab a branch on a tree at the University of Kwazulu-Natal.

A student confessed to seeing about five snakes on campus, two which were inside the building.

Lady swims with python in White Umfolozi River

A brave lady shared her therapeutic experience swimming in one of KZN’s rivers, where she enjoyed a cup of coffee and swam with a python.

The snake landed on her feet, but the hun had no reaction to the reptile encounter. Instead, she wished to stay in the water a little longer.

3 More snake stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News