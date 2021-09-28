Prince Kaybee shows how supportive he is to people who show budding talent and dedication, and Mzansi is loving his kind attitude

After asking his fans on Twitter to help design the artwork for a new song, one fan took the request seriously and created something Prince Kaybee loved

However, the musician said he won't officially use the artwork because it's not what he's looking for but he appreciated the effort and paid his fan triple the amount of the initial agreement.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African DJ and Musician, Prince Kaybee has wowed his fans by showing just how kind he can be. He was recently on the look out for a promising graphic designer to design the artwork for his new song, Sbindi Uyabulala, which is dropping in less than a week.

Prince Kaybee loves his fan's artwork for his latest single and paid him back in a big way to show his appreciation. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Prince Kaybee/Twitter

Source: UGC

When Kaybee found his perfect candidate, he surprised him in a big way. But before he could find the young talent, he first took to Twitter to make the request:

"Guys I need your help, I’m dropping a song in 4days and I don’t have any artwork. Please respond under this tweet with artwork for the song, PrinceKaybee ft Nkosazana & Masuda - Sbindi Uyabulala."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

With close to one million followers on Twitter, you can be sure his fans flocked to provide the muso with artwork. However, most people were not serious and submitted pieces just for kicks

But one submission stood out and Prince Kaybee was impressed and respected the effort shown. The artwork was by Twitter user, @darien_sb who created a visually eye-catching image with vibrant colours.

Even though Prince Kaybee won't be using it officially, he loved it so much he decided to pay Darien triple the amount of the initial agreement.

Take at look at the image from this promising young man:

Prince Kaybee opens up about how much the industry hates him: “They will burn me”

In another Kaybee story, Briefly News reported that the DJ is well aware that he is not liked by his peers in the entertainment industry. However, many were not aware of the true extent of the alleged hatred.

Kaybee took to social media to share exactly how much he was disliked by his community. He said that the gate was so bad that anyone associated with him was also blacklisted from opportunities.

“You defend me you get blocked by the whole music industry. I’m even scared of going to red carpet events, ba tlo nchesa...”

Responding to his rather startling revelation, Mzansi’s reactions were mixed.

@therealthabon said:

“Lol kodwa is it possible that the "whole industry" can be against one man...And u "1man" is the good one?”

@bayandapeace said:

“You're the real one you stand by what you say because you speak nothing but the truth you know they hate them truths and you're unapologetic about it, kahle kahle you not fake! That's why.”

Source: Briefly.co.za