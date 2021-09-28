Ramaphosa Addresses Goal for the ANC with Mbeki and Motlanthe in Attendance

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to the nation regarding the intentions of the ANC while former president Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe stood in attendance

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was appointed as the keynote speaker for an address issued on Monday evening with former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe in attendance. The speech focused on the ANC's vision for municipalities as the local government elections draw near.

In a bid to secure votes Ramaphosa placed atop the pedestal of the parties prior successes which included a myriad of reforms, initiatives to eradicate unemployment and the ongoing endeavour to end corruption

The presidential speech additionally addressed the shortcomings of the ANC as the president acknowledged that the leading political party had been unable to maintain control of Tshwane and other metros since rumours of state capture pushed voters to place their support elsewhere.

During the ANC's manifesto launch for the 2021 local government elections, two former presidents were in attendance. Image: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to reports by The Citizen, the expected speech by the current president followed an accumulation of respectable speakers namely: the SA Communist Party and Congress of SA Trade Unions.

Each speaker taking the time to distribute praise in the direction of the ANC while encouraging the public to vote in favour of the political party.

SowetanLIVE reported that the visible presence of Mbeki during the address by Ramaphosa has been acknowledged as a positive outcome for the ANC as the attendance represents his support towards the campaign after his open apprehension against the campaigns of former president Jacob Zuma.

Below are some of the responses left by South Africans:

@TrueTsonga tweeted:

"Mbeki is still the only President that served us well..."

@felix_mothemane wrote:

"Thabo Mbeki was the best President this country has ever had until Julius Malema shoved Jacob Zuma under our throats."

Ramaphosa says the ruling party will shift focus to employment in next 5 years

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress launched their manifesto on Monday, 27 September, in Pretoria where the party made it clear that employment was atop their list of priorities with local government elections on the horizon in November.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear that should the party successfully secure enough municipalities, that labour brokering would come to an end. Thus bringing in the era of essential service outsourcing, in a bid to get the ball rolling in the five-year endeavour to create sustainable livelihoods and jobs.

The party's manifesto placed a high penchant on the youth to tackle unemployment through the development of skills through programmes in communities.

