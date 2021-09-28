Eish: Woman Gets Super Fancy Phone From “Business Partner”, SA Has Questions

A local woman has caused a stir on social media after sharing that her business partner purchased a smartphone in her name

While the gift seems sweet, many people are convinced the pair may be more than just colleagues

Mzansi flooded the comments section with their suspicions and you'll definitely want to read it

One woman has internet users a little suspicious after sharing snaps of her brand new phone. While the young lady claims to have received the expensive device from a business partner, some people are convinced that may be a code name for "blesser."

One woman has internet users a little suspicious after sharing snaps of her brand new phone.

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @MakaLino_S shared the snaps that had everyone talking.

"My business partner got me a new phone."

"Just waiting for my Sim swap to be activated then we back online... Ngithi mina uyayaz ipain of not having a phone, you," she captioned the post.

The pricy gift really had Mzansi feeling like these two business associates may be a little more than good friends.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@2mins_kissinger said:

"SBWL to be captured."

@TheeFancyFace said:

"That's R13k..." Business Partner"?"

@MakaLino_S said:

"I'm pretty sure if beyikhona ngabe he bought it first."

@Mabutho57363479 said:

"Business partner yakho ngu BucwaMichael ?"

@ShaRonNtdkz said:

"When you upgrading to iPhone, please ngcela ungiphe leyo."

@Mmaphut69610377 said:

"Yoh, to have a business partner like Zickies."

@Wales_drew32 said:

"S20 boom kanjalo nje ..I'm jealous."

@Jab_Jab15 said:

"Congrats and thanks to the partner. Please insure the phone."

Woman tells friend she's broke, gets R10k: "I want a friend like that too"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that we all want that one friend who will show up for us with little to no questions asked when we need them.

This is especially true for rainy days when you are at the bottom of the pits. The converse is, however, truer as it is often on those 'bad days' where it feels like all of the friends in your life have suddenly disappeared.

Luckily, one Mzansi woman had anything but a hard time reaching out and getting the help she needed, on the spot too, showing us all a thing or two about friendship goals.

Taking to the socials, the user @zindziswa_m posted a screengrab of an EFT deposit of R10 000 before tweeting "sent" two minutes later, confirming that her 'blesser best friend' had just done the right thing.

Accompanying the screenshot of the notification was a short caption that read:

"I said I’m broke my friend send me 10k."

Social media users gobsmacked, many ask for rich friends

Undoubtedly, Mzansi had a beaming reaction to the tweet, as many gushed with one user, whose handle is @Esterrrrr_ asking:

"How exactly did you tell your friend you are broke? I need the exact words, please."

Other users soon joined in and shared their two cents' worth with the tweet subsequently going viral and garnering more than 7 000 likes with close to 2 000 retweets.

Nearly 900 people commented on the post. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@CebileHooper said:

"For me and my friends to be rich and broke so that we'll do this for each other."

@Mhayise_Sedana wrote:

"Your friend is also broke. A real friend would have given you a luxury car as well to drive the brokenness out of your system."

@twxst_342 added:

"I hope yall seeing what other friends are doing. There's nine of you here, I'm broke and I expect to see 90k by the end of the day."

@ZineidaPomuser rationalised:

"Look at what other friends are doing."

One vocal user @muks15052496 tore into the tweet, highlighting some sentimental points. He said:

"Sharing is a good thing, send some R1000 or R2000 as a gift, it's still a good gesture ... R10K that's a statement. Money doesn't define friendship but its disposition is a huge sacrifice for someone who gives."

To which the original user @zindziswa_m said:

"10k is not a statement in our friendship. Sorry if it's a statement in your friendship."

