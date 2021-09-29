Cassper Nyovest, accused of trying, to get, Andile Mpisane, to promote, his sneakers

Cassper Nyovest has been accused of trying to get Royal AM boss Andile Mpisane to promote his sneakers to his fans

According to the story, Mufasa wanted Shauwn Mkhize's son to wear the 990s and post a video of himself rocking them

A popular Twitter user claimed Andile turned Mufasa down but offered to buy everyone who works at his home a pair each

A social media user has accused Cassper Nyovest of trying to get Andile Mpisane to promote his sneaker range, 990s. The popular Twitter user claimed that Mufasa sent free sneakers to the Royal AM boss and asked him to take a video wearing them but Andile refused.

Cassper Nyovest has bee accused of trying to get Andile Mpisane to promote his sneakers. Image: @casspernyovest, @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

The tweep @MrHandsome_ZA claimed Shauwn Mkhize's son only offered to buy pairs of Mufasa's sneakers for all the people who work at his home. Cass felt some type of way and took to Twitter to respond to the story.

The Siyathandana hitmaker denied that he asked Andile Mpisane for such a favour. According to SAHipHopMag, the rapper-turned-businessman wrote:

"This whole story is a lie but thanx for promoting my shoe doe. I didn't send Andile Nothing! He also didn't buy any pairs. He did buy a tracksuit once doe. Love out to him."

Other tweeps took to Mufasa's comment section to share their thoughts on the claims. While some said they believed the allegations, most tweeps defended their fave. Check out some of their comments below:

@Kmthembu25 said:

"He probably think he's gonna gain something from Andile."

@LSGuniversal wrote:

"That guy wants to get his followers numbers up so he can continue getting those R100 promos."

@SKB_REAL_G commented:

"@casspernyovest do you have to entertain every nonsense though."

@MyronMudau said:

"Danko leadership... I hope he comes and buys for his employees and soccer teams."

Cassper Nyovest thinks his sneakers can save Mzansi hip-hop

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest believes that his sneaker range can save Mzansi hip-hop. Rap fans in the country have been calling on the star to drop a hip-hop joint following his recent switch to Amapiano.

Cassper was one of the biggest hip-hop acts in Mzansi until he jumped on the yanos wave. The new dance genre has been dominating music charts while hip-hop has taken a back seat.

Mufasa took to Twitter recently to brag about how his 990s saved Anele Mdoda's ankle recently and how he thinks they can also inject life into local rap music.

