A Durban-based woman who was filmed joining a group of Shembe churchgoers has shared her side of the story after being chased away

The unidentified lady says she wanted to propose marriage to the guys and she was disappointed by their response

Speaking in isiZulu, the bubbly lady says she always enjoyed the Nazareth songs and dance moves and it was not about disrespecting the church

An unidentified woman made headlines earlier this week after she was spotted joining a group of Nazareth church members. The confident woman says she wanted to join the guys as she really likes their dance and hymns.

Taking to social media on a viral clip, the Zulu speaking woman says she heard the sound of a trumpet and decided to go downstairs and join the men as they marched in the streets of Durban. However, she reveals she was hurt after one church member was seen in the video telling her to go away.

@KulaniCool posted a video of the lady speaking out on what led to her decision to join the group. She says it was not because she disrespected the church but she’s disappointed that the man who captured her video didn’t do a good job.

The bubbly woman says she begged the men to marry her but that part is not shown in the short clip. She said:

“I was chilling in her flat and heard that there was a trumpet or horn blown by the Nazareth church guys. I like them and went down to investigate and also join them.

"I was disappointed by the man, who chased me away. I also asked them to marry me and I wanted that part to appear in the video. It was hurting to be chased away. It wasn't all about disrespecting the church guys. I like their dance, especially the young guys.”

The post reads:

@MatlalaKelello said:

“Aaaaaand she's a celeb, klaar.”

@Matsamaar said:

“Bathong you can tell nje she meant no harm. I think she got carried away.”

@DumaniVuyiswa said:

“I love her.”

@GlendaMakamu said:

“Happy soul.”

“Ayiye sisi”: Woman filmed dancing with men in a religious event attracts SA

In more on the same story, Briefly News reported that a video of a South African woman is going viral on social media as she is seen dancing with men only.

It seems the woman visited a certain church but she can be seen being chased away by one of the members. The short clip was shared on social media by @KulaniCool, who promised to archive tit.

Looking at the reactions, many people feel the woman was disrespected as the footage shows she was not aware of the camera.

Some people are arguing that the lady was not meant to be dressed in that manner and some say the men were so rude to chase her away while enjoying the hymn.

