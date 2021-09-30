Cassper Nyovest and Boohle have seemingly buried their beef and are ready to move on to the next chapters of their careers

The two stars, who had been beefing over who wrote Siyathandana , are set to drop a new single called Umjolo

The rapper and the singer's fans shared that they cannot wait to dance to the new song produced by Abidoza

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest and Boohle have seemingly smoked the peace pipe. The two Mzansi stars are set to drop another single on Friday, 1 October. Again, they worked with super Amapiano producer Abidoza on the new track titled Umjolo.

Cassper Nyovest and Boohle will release 'Umjolo' on Friday. Image: @casspernyovest, @boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

Mufasa and the singer trended a few days back when they were beefing over who penned the lyrics to their smash hit, Siyathandana. The chart-topping single was produced by Abidoza.

According to Cassper's Twitter post, Abidoza convinced the rapper to drop the new single featuring Boohle. ZAlebs reports that Mufasa replied to Abidoza's tweet:

"You fought for this one Doza!!! Hope it connects!!! Ke tshepa wena (I trust you)!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tweeps took to Mufasa's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out what they said below:

@LCenela said:

"Smelling a hit with this one Doza."

@RALETMaN commented:

"Cassper bona abuti sometimes in life you have to forgive because people make mistakes. I think the Best thing is when you bump into Boohle just sit down and let her explain and just try iron things out. Let her make a public apology since this beef started in public then we move."

@RollsR_Savage wrote:

"We won’t have no saga about who did what on this track!! Let’s enjoy good music."

@LSGuniversal added:

"Yeah well, we hope it leads to forgiveness. This is a real smash and we can't wait for it."

Boohle dragged for saying she wrote Cassper Nyovest's Siyathandana

In related news, Briefly News reported that Boohle trended on social media when she revealed that she wrote the smash hit Siyathandana. The talented singer is the voice behind the sweet vocals on the song by Cassper Nyovest.

The songstress was a guest on a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The star claimed Mufasa only came with his short verse on the song. Boohle also shared that she was not even in studio when Cass recorded his part. Mufasa had claimed on social media that he wrote the lyrics to the banger.

"He didn’t write anything on that song? He only came with his verse. I wasn’t even there," she said, according to ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly.co.za