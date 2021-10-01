The Jacob Zuma foundation is hosting a welcome home prayer for the former President Jacob Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal

The foundation has invited various organisations to join the prayer session for Msholozi which will take place on 14 October

South Africans are not too thrilled for this call to prayer for the former president and feel that Zuma just wants attention

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

NKANDLA - The J G Zuma Foundation announced on Twitter that the foundation is organising a prayer session to welcome former President Jacob Zuma home.

Zuma has been in hospital for quite some time for an undisclosed illness and now that he has been released from prison on medical parole, he is free to go back home in Nkandla.

The Jacob Zuma foundation will hold a prayer session for the former president in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The foundation has extended the invitation to faith-based organisations, religious organisations as well as Non-governmental organisations and political organisations to join in on the prayer meeting.

The date for the prayer session will be 14 October 2021 and it will be held in KwaZulu-Natal. The foundation said it would observe Covid 19 protocols. Details of the welcome home prayer will be announced at a later stage, said the foundation.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Here's the statement:

South Africans react to Zuma's welcome home prayer

The news of a welcome home prayer session for Msholozi was not well received by social media users with some people simply frustrated by the idea.

Some people felt that the welcome home prayer session was merely an attention-seeking stunt.

Here's what people on social media had to say:

@Jono25283512 said:

"Let him start praying for himself."

@JuliusTancredi said:

"Do you believe in prayer or you just pray as a public show?"

@4_South_Africa said:

"If I join in the prayer it may sound different to your prayers. I would pray for justice for South Africans who Zuma and Guptas stole billions from."

@GumbiMtshali said:

"Zuma will hog the limelight at any given time, it's a given! National prayer?"

@Nyathi_nsindane said:

"Is gonna be hard to let JZ act terminally ill as a medical parolee. He loves crowds, singing, and dancing. He will break the code."

@Insumansumane said:

"Prayer to support one who contributed to the majority getting poor! The one who is running away to help in investigating those who want to capture the state."

@morwediwafrans said:

"When they are done praying for Zuma I hope they organize one for me, it's tough."

@Mvangel93279719 said:

"They destroyed lives and jobs now they want us to pray , mxm"

@tenmorganten30 said:

"After the 14th the next date is 26th October at Petermaritzburg high court for the bandit. If he ishealthy to welcome people to the Nkandla house i hope he will be healthy enough to be welcomed by the honourable Judge Piet Koen so he accounts for the 9wasted yrs and the bribes"

Duduzile Zuma claps back at father’s critics: “Haters must heal”

Briefly News previously reported that the premature release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison due to medical parole has been met with both support and animosity. It is no surprise that Zuma has received support from his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as she takes to social media to express her support.

Politics does not negate family. Despite the public opinion of her father, Duduzile Zuma refuses to jump on the bandwagon of those determined to see him punished. Instead, Duduzile chose to push back at those targeting her father as posts:

"Haters must heal. It’s [former] President Zuma Day, all day!”

Many believe former president Jacob Zuma should be held accountable for more than simply contempt of court while many others believe him to be the saviour the country needs, as evidenced by the utter chaos caused by the former president's release.

Source: Briefly.co.za