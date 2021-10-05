Cassper Nyovest Questions AKA's Wealth: "LOL Has Never Felt This Painful"

Cassper Nyovest has questioned AKA's wealth via a vicious response to one of Supa Mega's loyal followers

The Fela In Versace rapper's fan had told Mufasa that his fave is also rich but the Siyathandana hitmaker laughed out loud at the stan

Many social media users believe that Cass was throwing shade at AKA with the cheeky response to his fan

A troll took to social media recently to remind Cassper Nyovest about his beef with AKA. The hater shared that Mufasa froze when Supa Mega slapped him a while back.

The Siyathandana hitmaker told the fan his move to walk away from the fight at the time has made him very rich. He replied to the troll:

"I don't regret that day I walked away after being slapped the cheap shot way. It was the wise thing to do. I was a joke that day. I protected my brand and kept it clean. Everything worked out for me. Look at my life dawg!!! IM RICH AF!!! Who's laughing now?" he asked, according to SAHipHopMag.

Another AKA stan told Cass that the Energy hitmaker is also rich. Mufasa's response was vicious. Many on Mufasa's timeline believe that he was throwing shade at Mega. Taking to Twitter, Cassper Nyovest replied to AKA's fan:

"Lol."

Many tweeps agreed that Cass' response suggested that he was richer than his arch-rival. Check out some of the hilarious reactions below:

@Ree_Mo_ wrote:

"That LOL was heavy."

@collenkahl8 said:

"Bruh, this 'lol' said a lot."

@Ukwanele_m commented:

"That "Lol" is painful."

@sfiso_anthony said:

"Lol has never felt this painful."

@mthokozisi_2850 added:

"This lol slapped."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his massive crib again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to social media recently to show off his huge crib again. The musician-turned-businessman has received major praises from his peers in the entertainment space and fans since posting the stunning snap of his mansion.

A while back, Mufasa posted a snap of the house that was taken during the day but this time around, he gave his followers a pic of the house that was taken at night. Taking to Instagram, the Siyathandana hitmaker thanked God for blessing him with the massive house. The star captioned his pic:

"Crib at night. Di tiro tsa modimo."

Mzansi celebs and Cassper's followers took to his timeline to applaud him for putting in the work in order to become a successful rapper.

