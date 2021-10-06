Economic Freedom Fighters' leader Julius Malema is promising to build integrated housing in Sandton should the EFF win the Joburg metro

Malema says the political organisation wants to get rid of the current spatial planning that was created by the apartheid government

Malema says the party will build healthcare facilities that will offer adequate basic services to all people

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters is advocating for a comprehensive plan to address the housing issue in South Africa.

Commander in Chief of the EFF Julius Malema says if the party wins over the Johannesburg metro in the upcoming local government elections then they will turn certain buildings in Sandton into housing for people who come from poor backgrounds.

Julius Malema plans to build affordable housing in Sandton if the EFF wins the Joburg metro. Image: Luca Sola

Source: Getty Images

Malema added that the current housing situation in the country is a continuation of the apartheid government's spatial planning.

He further went on to say that there should not be a separation of settlements for rich and poor people, according to SABC News. Malema says a separation between the poor and the rich is merely a separation between black and white people; black people representing the poor and white people representing the rich.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Malema plans to turn the buildings they identify into low-income houses and even free housing.

EFF promises to improve healthcare facilities

While campaigning in Limpopo, Malema told supporters that the party plans to improve healthcare facilities.

He said the current healthcare systems are not capable of detecting diseases early and as a result, a lot of women are dying of cancer in South Africa, according to a report by eNCA.

Malema said the party will building clinics with the latest technology and not necessarily luxury healthcare facilities but they will build facilities that will offer basic services to all citizens.

Julius Malema urges young people to get educated and not rely on grants

Briefly News previously reported that Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has urged young people in South Africa to not rely on social welfare grants but should focus on getting educated.

Malema was on the campaign trail in Limpopo over the weekend when he shared the EFF plans to also increase social grants.

Malema acknowledged that Sassa grants are not enough to raise children. He stated that people who receive grants should be paid more.

When it comes to poverty, Malema told young people to go back to school and get educated so they can pull themselves out of poverty, according to TimesLIVE.

Malema also told residents of his hometown in Seshego, Polokwane that the EFF was the correct party to run the municipality. He asked the residents to give the party a chance to run local government, reports IOL.

Source: Briefly.co.za