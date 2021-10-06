The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa says it is at war with employers and their federations

The trade union is accusing employers of trying to make workers earn slave wages with the offer they have brought forward

One employer says Numsa's demands are unattainable and are disappointed that the trade union is taking strike action

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa(Numsa) remained steadfast in its demands when it submitted its memorandum to the Metal and Engineering Industry Bargaining Council (Meibc).

Tuesday, 05 October was the first day of the national protected strike by the trade union.

Numsa stated in its memorandum that it was declaring war against employers and their associations for the agenda to sink already beleaguered employees into "slavery national minimum wage," reports Fin24.

The trade union believes employers have taken an opportunistic standpoint by refusing to offer employees adequate wage increases and as result, the Numsa says it will continue to protest indefinitely.

Numsa is asking employers for a wage increase of 8% as well as a 2% above the Consumer Price Index (CPI), however, employers have only offered up a 4% wage increase, reports IOL.

Negotiations began in June 2021 but have been stalled which has resulted in approximately 430 000 workers putting their tools down until their demands have been met.

In addition to negotiating for wage increases, Numsa is also negotiating for family responsibility leave, paternity leave as well as a travel allowance of R1000 for all workers.

Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) CEO Lucio Trentini says Numsa demands are unreasonable and has expressed disappointment that Numsa is protesting at a crucial time for the economy.

Seifsa is offering an increase of 4.4% of the CPI in the first year, 2.5% in the second year and 1% in the third year. The federation stated that it will provide a provident fund as well as other incentives such as family responsibility.

General workers will earn between R12 000 to R15 000.

Source: Briefly.co.za