Faf de Klerk Is Reunited With the Love of His Life After Enduring Long Distance

South African rugby union player Faf de Klerk is happy and in love with his girlfriend Miné van Niekerk

The couple were separated due to long-distance but now they are back on and they look super happy

Miné is still very cautious though, and says that time will tell if the relationship makes it or not

Long-distance relationships are hard and South African rugby player Faf de Klerk knows it very well. Faf is finally back with his beautiful love bug Miné van Niekerk after enduring lots of challenges due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It was hard to keep their relationship going because Faf is based in Manchester, England and Miné lives in South Africa. Miné is a pharmacist and works at her father's shop, a job that she's very content with.

Faf de Klerk is back together with his girlfriend and looks happier than ever. Image: @minevanniekerk

Source: Instagram

Things got a little hard when the pandemic started and it led to the couple not seeing each other in over a year reports The South African. Quality time is important in a relationship and that's just what they were missing.

This was when they decided that they were better off as friends and called off their romance. Miné told Huisgenoot that it was getting increasingly difficult to deal with not being able to see each other.

"We are so good when we are together, but the long-distance makes it difficult," she said.

Finally, Faf de Klerk and his lady Miné get back together

The pair finally saw each other after over a year when Faf came back to South Africa for the British & Irish Lions test. They soon realised that they would rather be together and even posted snaps on Instagram to share their delight.

Miné is still a bit apprehensive though and says they'll see whether it will work out this time.

