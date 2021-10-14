Flex Rabanyan feels like he got done dirty after winning The Hustle , things did not go as he thought they would

Taking to social media to share his story, Flex made it known that he believes M-Net and African Star Communications tainted his career

Flex showed a screenshot showing the CEO of African Star had blocked him, making clear they want nothing to do with the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Season 2 of Vuzu’s The Hustle winner, rapper Flex Rabanyan, has come forward to express his troubles which he reports is a result of The Hustle.

Season 2 of Vuzu’s 'he Hustle' winner, rapper Flex Rabanyan, has lifted the lid on his career and financial woes. Image: @flexrabanyan

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Flex alleged that M-Net and African Star Communications had tarnished his name, leading to a career slump and financial struggles.

“After I won Vuzu HustIe I was given a “management” deal. I was told to update my bookings email on all social media. There was a lady at African Star Communications (Justine) who was instructed to ignore all bookings (effectively blocking me from income). I found out,” Flex said as reported by TimesLIVE.

Taking accountability, Flex admitted that he “made a lot of mistakes” as a young artist, however, he feels the corporates should have done their part as promised.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Flex posted:

Flex went on to share a screenshot showing that “the CEO of African Star” has blocked him.

Flex shared:

Emtee lets his peeps in on just how much he received from SAMRO, they are bust

Emtee got personal with fans recently when he shared the figure he got from Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO), reported Briefly News.

Seeing a post made by DJ Prince Kaybee regarding SAMRO payments, Emtee decided to jump on in and share his experience.

Clearly, SAMRO is not helping as much as these artists expect as Kaybee got a whopping R100 and Emtee got an even lower R30, reported SAHipHopMag.

Source: Briefly.co.za