CUT online application 2022, status and closing dates: all you need to know

The Central University of Technology (CUT) is one of the leading institutions of higher learning in South Africa. It produces skilled, knowledgeable, and competent graduates in various fields. If you desire to join this institution, you should learn more about the CUT online application process.

The CUT online application process is pretty straightforward. Before filling out the forms and submitting them, you should ascertain you meet the minimum requirements. It is also important to track the status of your account to see if you made it for admission or not.

CUT online application in 2022

Is CUT still open for applications in 2022? Yes, the CUT online application in 2022 is open, and all prospective students can complete the process now. Check out the steps below to learn how to apply and track the status of your account.

Requirements for online application

You will need the following documents to complete the online process.

An active email address

Your South African identity number

A passport for international applicants

Current matriculants should have their Final Grade 11 results or June results

Already matriculated applicants should have their certified ID and senior certificate

Those with higher qualifications than matric should have a certified ID, senior certificate, qualification(s) and study record

Those wishing to pursue postgraduate courses should consult the Head of the Department / Assistant Deans, Research Innovation and Engagement, before applying

NB: There is no application fee at CUT. You are being scammed if anyone asks you for money to conduct the process.

How to apply

Follow the steps below to learn how to submit your online application for the 2023 intake. Applications are open in 2022, but classes will start in the coming academic year because the university will not offer a second-semester intake in 2022.

On your internet-enabled device, visit the official university website.

Next, open the application portal. Ensure you have copies of the required certified documents to be uploaded within your arm's reach.

Read and accept the terms and conditions, then click Next .

. Enter your biographical details and click Next .

. Enter the academic details, upload the supporting documents in PDF format, and click Next .

. At the end of the process, click Submit Application .

. A confirmation message will be sent to your email address once you complete the process successfully.

NB: It will take four to six weeks to receive feedback, so be patient. You can track your status online.

How to check your CUT online application status

It is important to track your status to know whether you have been accepted for a particular course. Follow the steps below to know your status.

On your internet-enabled device, visit the status checking portal.

Enter your CUT login details, i.e. ID or passport number and click Check .

. You will see a code that informs you of your status.

Status codes

There are different codes with different meanings, as elaborated below.

A: Selected for an instructional programme. This applies to senior students.

Selected for an instructional programme. This applies to senior students. AT: Academic transcripts or previous qualifications outstanding

Academic transcripts or previous qualifications outstanding B: HESA/SAQA Certificate outstanding

HESA/SAQA Certificate outstanding C: Cancelled

Cancelled DE: Deferred and will be evaluated again after your final Grade 12 results are out

Deferred and will be evaluated again after your final Grade 12 results are out D: Instructional programme: No decision taken. This applies to senior students

Instructional programme: No decision taken. This applies to senior students E: Conditionally accepted for a postgraduate course pending prerequisite qualification

Conditionally accepted for a postgraduate course pending prerequisite qualification G: Admission to an instructional programme for new students

Admission to an instructional programme for new students H: Admitted based on Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)

Admitted based on Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) I: Instructional programme testing, meaning a selection test/ interview is required

Instructional programme testing, meaning a selection test/ interview is required K: Not selected for an instructional programme due to lack of prerequisite subjects

Not selected for an instructional programme due to lack of prerequisite subjects L: Instructional programme testing (selection test; no interview)

Instructional programme testing (selection test; no interview) N: No decision taken for new student

No decision taken for new student P: Not selected for an instructional programme, i.e., failed final selection

Not selected for an instructional programme, i.e., failed final selection PF: Programme full

Programme full Q: Provisional acceptance for an instructional programme for a new student

Provisional acceptance for an instructional programme for a new student T: Provisionally accepted for international students

Provisionally accepted for international students U: Results outstanding

Results outstanding W: Waitlisted students

Waitlisted students X: Unsuccessful in an instructional programme due to insufficient marks

Unsuccessful in an instructional programme due to insufficient marks Z: Not selected for an instructional programme but can choose an alternative course

Not selected for an instructional programme but can choose an alternative course 5: Prospective students: Selection for Extended Curriculum Programme (ECP)

Prospective students: Selection for Extended Curriculum Programme (ECP) 8: Prospective students: Selection for PGCE

Prospective students: Selection for PGCE EP: Pending the Head of Department’s review (applies to postgraduate students only)

Pending the Head of Department’s review (applies to postgraduate students only) E: Awaiting teaching experience

Awaiting teaching experience AR: Your details has been received

Your details has been received OD: Required documents have not been uploaded

Closing dates

The portal opened on 1st June 2022 and will close on 30th September 2022. The university will not offer a second-semester intake for 2022.

Contact details

If you need further information, you can contact the university using the details below.

Bloemfontein campus telephone number: +27 (0)51 507 3911

+27 (0)51 507 3911 Welkom campus telephone number: +27 (0)57 910 3500

+27 (0)57 910 3500 Postal address: The Registrar | Central University of Technology, Free State Private Bag X20539 | Bloemfontein | 9300 | Republic of South Africa

The Registrar | Central University of Technology, Free State Private Bag X20539 | Bloemfontein | 9300 | Republic of South Africa Email address: apply@cut.ac.za

Are online applications open for 2022 at CUT?

Yes, the portal is open for all prospective students. Successful people will begin classes in 2023. You should ascertain you meet the entry requirements before applying.

Is CUT open for online applications?

The portal is open for all interested or prospective students. Follow the steps detailed above to submit your application.

Is the CUT online application open for 2023?

The portal is open for all prospective learners. All successful applicants will start their classes in 2023.

The CUT online application portal has made it easier for all prospective students to submit their documents and information for admission into various programmes. All interested persons can submit their details to join the classes starting in 2023.

