OLG courses, requirements, online application, fees, registration 2022

Different people have varying routines, capabilities, and desires that may require learning to be done away from campus, that is, long-distance. One institution that takes care of the needs of such people is the Open Learning Group (OLG). These experts in accredited distance education offer affordable learning plans and the flexibility to study from anywhere in the world. Additionally, through their learning hubs, they provide support to students.

Established in 1997 as a Private Higher Education Institution (PHEI), the Open Learning Group is currently accredited by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA). They offer a variety of OLG programs ranging from logistics courses to supply chain management. They even have management courses, so you cannot miss a program that will help you advance your career.

OLG courses

If you are interested in joining the institution, you can register for any of the following OLG Netcare courses:

1. Logistics & Supply Chain

OLG logistics and supply chain qualifications offering includes both Further Education and Training (FET) Programmes as well as Higher Education and Training (HET) Programmes. They begin with leadership and skill programmes at level 2 of NQF and go all the way to BBA Degree (NQF 7).

2. Project Management

Once you go through this program, you will be fully equipped with general management theories, concepts, and principles. Mainly, you will be ready to fulfill the functions and duties of project managers. Its modules include Business Management, Computer, and Digital Literacy, Business Communication for Project Managers, and Financial Management.

3. Procurement Management

This course aims to equip graduates with the knowledge and skills to apply procurement procedures, principles, and processes successfully.

It includes fields like Financial Management, Business Communications for Procurement Managers, Work Integrated Learning for Purchasing Management, Computer and Digital Literacy, and Principles of Purchasing, among others. The learning integrates a problem-based, work-directed, and project-based work structure geared to give the necessary experience.

4. Finance and Commerce

There are plenty of courses to select from under this category that has been endorsed by the ICB. Furthermore, graduates get to work and improve under many firms that accept ICB qualifications. Additionally, graduates can also join professional bodies.

5. Management and Leadership

For those who want advancements in this field, you can choose any management courses from the University of the Free State (Business School).

Note: There are no OLG education courses and OLG teaching courses offered in the institution.

Open Learning Group NWU fees

Open Learning Group has a flexible fee structure for everyone's needs. If you have some issues, OLG has a portal that helps students apply for a loan to take care of their Open Learning Group course fees. Aside from loans, there are other sources of funds like Open Learning Group bursaries to help you out.

Online Open Learning registration

Once you pick your program, you get its application form from the website, which does not require an OLG login. The forms are found under the programmes tab of your choice, and you will be required to fill in the following information:

Personal details

Academic profile

Programme, specialization, and module selection

Examination information

Payment method

All the supporting documents needed in the form

Keep in mind that you do not pay anything for the application. Therefore, submit the form once you are done via email at enquiry@olg.co.za or info@olg.co.za. Once you submit the form, the school will get back to you via SMS.

If you want to apply at an OLG learning hub, you can also do so. Each course that you can apply for in this manner is also under the respective program on the website.

Admission requirements

Below are the admission requirements.

Open to applicants without a matric certificate.

Candidates must be over 23 and have at least two years of relevant job experience

Candidates over the age of 45 must be proficient in English at the level of Grade 8.

OLG4ME

OLG4ME is an OLG student portal that helps them to access information, including academic, financial, and administrative data. The site can be accessed easily, and the OLG4ME login process is simple as long as you have a username and password.

OLG4ME contact details

For any further clarification, you can reach them through the following contacts:

Physical address

Open Learning Group Head Office

Quadrum Office Park

Quad 4, First floor

50 Constantia Boulevard

Constantia Kloof

1709

South Africa

Other contacts

Phone number: 011 670 4700

011 670 4700 Email address: enquiry@OLG.CO.ZA

enquiry@OLG.CO.ZA SMS the word "Assist" and your enquiry to 39133

What do you mean by open learning?

The revolutionary approach to education known as "open learning" first appeared in the 1970s. The phrase broadly refers to actions that improve learning chances within formal educational systems or increase learning opportunities outside official educational systems.

What is an open learning school?

This is a school that gives you the chance to broaden your knowledge and abilities by investigating different areas of study.

What is open learning platform?

This is an online platform that puts more of an emphasis on community, connection, and student interaction than just content.

What are the advantages of open learning?

Open learning contributes to the democratization of education by making education more inexpensive, accessible, and reachable for students regardless of their location or income level.

There is an immense amount of doubt whenever you want to try something new, such as applying to a new school. With this post, you should be fully equipped to apply to OLG and get the relevant skills needed to further your career.

