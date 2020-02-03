Skills Academy: courses, fees, contacts, application requirements for 2022
Acquiring tertiary education in South Africa is crucial as most employers ask for this academic qualification. Skills Academy is one of the institutions in the country that offer high-quality education to all students. The college stands out because it accepts students regardless of their ages, background or education level.
Skills Academy is a fully-accredited South African college that offers various courses. It is approved by Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), FASSET, CIMA, Saiosh, and ICB. The college believes that every human being has a right to education, so it accommodates people from all backgrounds.
Where is Skills Academy situated? The institution is located in Pretoria. It also has a branch in Cape Town.
The institution offers various programmes and has relatively affordable tuition fees. Learn more about the institution today.
What courses does Skills Academy offer?
The college offers multiple programmes in various fields. Check out the list of Skills Academy courses in 2022 below.
Accounting, bookkeeping and finance
The programmes offered under this category as listed below.
- Financial management: Comprehensive certificate
- Financial management: Certificate
- Financial management: Certificate: Short course
Accounting
The following accounting programmes are offered in the college.
- Junior Bookkeeper: ICB national certificate
- Certified Senior Bookkeeping: ICB certificate
- Technical Financial Accounting: Financial Accounting
- Certified Financial Accounting: Financial Accounting
Business management
The accredited business programmes are listed below.
- N6 business management
- N5 business management
- N4 business management
- N6 financial management
- N5 financial management
- N4 financial management
- N6 human resource management
- N5 human resource management
- N4 human resource management
- N6 legal secretary course
- N5 legal secretary course
- N4 legal secretary course
- N6 management assistant
- N5 management assistant
- N4 management assistant
- N6 marketing
- N5 marketing
- N4 marketing
Adult matric
If you did not get the opportunity to pass your grade 12 certificate? You can get your matric and earn your credibility by pursuing your Adult matric course.
Beauty programmes
Do you love skincare and beauty related things? You can pursue a beauty course to make yourself more competitive in the industry.
- Facial skincare: Short course
- Facial skincare: Certificate
- Facial skincare: Comprehensive course
- Make-up application: Short course certificate
- Make-up application: Certificate
- Make-up application: Comprehensive certificate
- Nail care: Short course
- Nail care: Certificate
- Nail care: Comprehensive certificate
- Salon management: Expert certificate
- Beauty therapy: Comprehensive expert certificate
Weddings and events
Wedding and event planning is a lucrative field in South Africa. The programmes you can pursue are listed below.
- Events management: Short course
- Events management: Certificate
- Events management: Comprehensive
- Wedding planning: Short course
- Wedding planning: Certificate
- Wedding planning: Comprehensive
Tourism and guest management
The South African tourism sector thrives each year, creating a bigger demand for qualified tourism experts.
- Tourism management: Short
- Tourism management: Certificate
- Tourism management: Comprehensive
Small Business Management (SBM)
These programmes offer practical business skills needed to start and run a business in the country.
- SBM: Short
- SBM: Certificate
- SBM: Comprehensive
Secretarial Courses
These programmes improve your communication skills and teach you how to perform daily administrative duties.
- Medical office receptionist: Short
- Medical office receptionist: Certificate
- Medical office receptionist: Comprehensive
- Professional secretary: Short
- Professional secretary: Certificate
Sales management (SM)
These programmes offer top skills to allow you to fulfil your sales team role with confidence and pride.
- SM: Short
- SM: Certificate
- SM: Comprehensive
Risk management
These courses allow you to prevent any issues that could harm your business.
- Security risk management: Short
- Security risk management: Certificate
- Security risk management: Comprehensive
Supply chain management (SCM)
Supply chain management is the handling of the flow of goods and services from the raw manufacturing of the product through to the consumption by the consumer.
- SCM: Short
- SCM: Certificate
- SCM: Comprehensive
Project management
A project manager needs soft skills like leadership, planning, and creativity to help them complete their daily duties.
- Short course certificate in project management
- Project management certificate course
- Project management comprehensive course
Other programmes
Other programmes you can pursue at Skills Academy are listed below.
- Retail management
- Production and operations management
- Digital photography
- Personal assistant courses
- Office administration and management
- PC repair
- Occupational health and safety
- MTA fundamentals
- Microsoft Windows
- Matric upgrade
- Interior design and decorating
- Insurance
- Forensics and policing
- First aid
Skills Academy fees in 2022
The above Skills Academy courses are quite different, so they have different fee structures. You can download a Skills Academy brochure and see how much each program costs. The fees will include:
- Yearly student registration fee
- Course fees
- Exam fee
- Student membership fee
Payment
Once you confirm the count you should pay, you can do so in cash, monthly instalments, or debit order.
Bank direct deposit details
- Bank: First National Bank (FNB)
- Branch Code: 25-06-55
- Account Type: Business Cheque
- Account Number: 62596478589
- Swift Code: FIRNZAJJ
NB: Use your Student Number as a reference.
What courses can I do without matric?
If you have not sat your matric exams, you can also enrol at the academy. The Skills Academy courses offered without matric are listed below.
- Photography
- Forensics
- Interior design and decorating
- Computer
- First aid
- Management course
- Beauty courses
- Adult matric
- Accounting, bookkeeping and finance
- Educare and childcare
- Child daycare
- Creche management
Contacts
If you need more information, you can contact the academy through the contact details below.
- Toll-free phone number: 0800 39 00 27
- Landline: 021 838 8250
- International students: +27 21 838 8250
Where is Skills Academy located?
The academy is located in Pretoria. It also has a branch in Cape Town.
Is Skills Academy internationally recognised?
The college offers some internationally recognised courses. These include CIMA and ICB courses that are ideal for people interested in having business or finance-based careers.
Is Skills Academy a good school?
The college is a good institution that offers high-quality education. It is accredited by the relevant bodies. It also offers non-accredited courses that are skills-based.
Skills Academy is a college that believes that everybody should be allowed the chance to study further, regardless of their background or education level. It offers high-quality education to all students and its graduates are competent in various fields.
