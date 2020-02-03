Skills Academy: courses, fees, contacts, application requirements for 2022

Acquiring tertiary education in South Africa is crucial as most employers ask for this academic qualification. Skills Academy is one of the institutions in the country that offer high-quality education to all students. The college stands out because it accepts students regardless of their ages, background or education level.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The institution's logo. Photo: @SkillsAcademySA

Source: Facebook

Skills Academy is a fully-accredited South African college that offers various courses. It is approved by Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), FASSET, CIMA, Saiosh, and ICB. The college believes that every human being has a right to education, so it accommodates people from all backgrounds.

Skills Academy: courses, fees, and application requirements for 2022

Where is Skills Academy situated? The institution is located in Pretoria. It also has a branch in Cape Town.

The institution offers various programmes and has relatively affordable tuition fees. Learn more about the institution today.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

What courses does Skills Academy offer?

The college offers multiple programmes in various fields. Check out the list of Skills Academy courses in 2022 below.

Accounting, bookkeeping and finance

The programmes offered under this category as listed below.

Financial management: Comprehensive certificate

Financial management: Certificate

Financial management: Certificate: Short course

Accounting

The following accounting programmes are offered in the college.

Junior Bookkeeper: ICB national certificate

Certified Senior Bookkeeping: ICB certificate

Technical Financial Accounting: Financial Accounting

Certified Financial Accounting: Financial Accounting

Students in a classroom. Photo: pexels.com, @RODNAE Productions

Source: UGC

Business management

The accredited business programmes are listed below.

N6 business management

N5 business management

N4 business management

N6 financial management

N5 financial management

N4 financial management

N6 human resource management

N5 human resource management

N4 human resource management

N6 legal secretary course

N5 legal secretary course

N4 legal secretary course

N6 management assistant

N5 management assistant

N4 management assistant

N6 marketing

N5 marketing

N4 marketing

Adult matric

If you did not get the opportunity to pass your grade 12 certificate? You can get your matric and earn your credibility by pursuing your Adult matric course.

Beauty programmes

Do you love skincare and beauty related things? You can pursue a beauty course to make yourself more competitive in the industry.

Facial skincare: Short course

Facial skincare: Certificate

Facial skincare: Comprehensive course

Make-up application: Short course certificate

Make-up application: Certificate

Make-up application: Comprehensive certificate

Nail care: Short course

Nail care: Certificate

Nail care: Comprehensive certificate

Salon management: Expert certificate

Beauty therapy: Comprehensive expert certificate

Weddings and events

Wedding and event planning is a lucrative field in South Africa. The programmes you can pursue are listed below.

Events management: Short course

Events management: Certificate

Events management: Comprehensive

Wedding planning: Short course

Wedding planning: Certificate

Wedding planning: Comprehensive

A female student studying. Photo: pexels.com, @RF._.studio

Source: UGC

Tourism and guest management

The South African tourism sector thrives each year, creating a bigger demand for qualified tourism experts.

Tourism management: Short

Tourism management: Certificate

Tourism management: Comprehensive

Small Business Management (SBM)

These programmes offer practical business skills needed to start and run a business in the country.

SBM: Short

SBM: Certificate

SBM: Comprehensive

Secretarial Courses

These programmes improve your communication skills and teach you how to perform daily administrative duties.

Medical office receptionist: Short

Medical office receptionist: Certificate

Medical office receptionist: Comprehensive

Professional secretary: Short

Professional secretary: Certificate

Sales management (SM)

These programmes offer top skills to allow you to fulfil your sales team role with confidence and pride.

SM: Short

SM: Certificate

SM: Comprehensive

Risk management

These courses allow you to prevent any issues that could harm your business.

Security risk management: Short

Security risk management: Certificate

Security risk management: Comprehensive

Supply chain management (SCM)

Supply chain management is the handling of the flow of goods and services from the raw manufacturing of the product through to the consumption by the consumer.

SCM: Short

SCM: Certificate

SCM: Comprehensive

Project management

A project manager needs soft skills like leadership, planning, and creativity to help them complete their daily duties.

Short course certificate in project management

Project management certificate course

Project management comprehensive course

Other programmes

Other programmes you can pursue at Skills Academy are listed below.

Retail management

Production and operations management

Digital photography

Personal assistant courses

Office administration and management

PC repair

Occupational health and safety

MTA fundamentals

Microsoft Windows

Matric upgrade

Interior design and decorating

Insurance

Forensics and policing

First aid

Two young women studying. Photo: pexels.com, @Zen Chung

Source: UGC

Skills Academy fees in 2022

The above Skills Academy courses are quite different, so they have different fee structures. You can download a Skills Academy brochure and see how much each program costs. The fees will include:

Yearly student registration fee

Course fees

Exam fee

Student membership fee

Payment

Once you confirm the count you should pay, you can do so in cash, monthly instalments, or debit order.

Bank direct deposit details

Bank: First National Bank (FNB)

First National Bank (FNB) Branch Code: 25-06-55

25-06-55 Account Type: Business Cheque

Business Cheque Account Number: 62596478589

62596478589 Swift Code: FIRNZAJJ

NB: Use your Student Number as a reference.

What courses can I do without matric?

If you have not sat your matric exams, you can also enrol at the academy. The Skills Academy courses offered without matric are listed below.

Photography

Forensics

Interior design and decorating

Computer

First aid

Management course

Beauty courses

Adult matric

Accounting, bookkeeping and finance

Educare and childcare

Child daycare

Creche management

Contacts

If you need more information, you can contact the academy through the contact details below.

Toll-free phone number: 0800 39 00 27

0800 39 00 27 Landline: 021 838 8250

021 838 8250 International students: +27 21 838 8250

Where is Skills Academy located?

The academy is located in Pretoria. It also has a branch in Cape Town.

Is Skills Academy internationally recognised?

The college offers some internationally recognised courses. These include CIMA and ICB courses that are ideal for people interested in having business or finance-based careers.

Is Skills Academy a good school?

The college is a good institution that offers high-quality education. It is accredited by the relevant bodies. It also offers non-accredited courses that are skills-based.

Skills Academy is a college that believes that everybody should be allowed the chance to study further, regardless of their background or education level. It offers high-quality education to all students and its graduates are competent in various fields.

READ ALSO: INTEC College courses offered in 2022-2023, fees, application process

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of all ITEC College courses offered in 2022/2023 and the application process. The college charges affordable tuition fees and offers flexible payment plans.

The institution offers high-quality education to all students, and its alumni's employability rate is excellent. The college is provisionally registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training under the Continuing Education and Training Act No. 16 of 2006.

Source: Briefly News