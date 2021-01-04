Could you imagine how the world would be without women? Well, no one wants to have that sense of imagination because it would evoke dull images of a boring, colourless, and lopsided society. Some women have risen to prove that they can achieve anything they set their mind on. Here is a list of the 50 most popular women whose go-getting attitude has achieved astronomical success in 2021.

Through talents, education, and business, all followed by diligent effort, some women have broken the ceiling and made phenomenal footprints in their respective areas of achievement.

50 most popular women of 2021

The following celebrity list includes those who have gained fame all over the world. These women are known for their resilience, hard work, high net worth, and popularity within a growing fan base. The list includes actresses, singers, influencers, philanthropists, and models who are most searched on the internet.

1. Oprah Winfrey

The famous American talk show host and actress has graced TV screens for the last five decades, starting as a news anchor. According to Forbes magazine, she is the richest black woman globally. Oprah has also starred in many blockbuster movies. She tops our list of the 50 most popular women in the world.

2. Cher

Cher is an artist whose consistency had seen her win several prestigious awards in the entertainment industry. For example, she has received an Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy at different times in her illustrious career.

3. Britney Spears

A fan favourite from the '90s, Britney Jean Spears' fame even saw her acclaimed as the “Princess of Pop.” She has also made the news lately for her ongoing feuds with her father over control of her vast fortune.

4. Lana Del Ray

Born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, Lana Del Ray has received critical acclaim for her singing and songwriting skills. She is a talented singer. Her music is known for its dark and melancholic themes.

5. Rihanna

Ever since she launched her music career as a 16-year-old, Rihanna has grown to be one of today's most recognizable entertainment faces. Plus, she runs her own wildly successful beauty brand. She features among the 50 most popular women 2021.

6. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American fashion model and reality star, better known for her appearance in the reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She was born on 3rd November 1995 in Los Angeles, California and has grown to become a worldwide fashion guru.

She has made appearances on several Vogue covers, New York Fashion Week, The Met Gala, to name a few. She ranks among the most popular females in 2021 as fans cannot help but keep up with her chic fashion sense.

7. Taylor Swift

From country music to pop, one could jokingly say miss Swift was made for fame and fortune. She is one of the most successful contemporary music artists out there. She is also among the 50 most popular women.

8. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is not only known for her singing talents, but she also has a flair for fashion and design. This can be seen in the many catchy garments she has used.

9. Selena Gomez

From her early days starring on the show Waverly Place, Selena Marie Gomez continues to amaze with her singing and acting prowess. Her fame has earned her a huge social media following.

10. Shakira

Hailing from Colombia, this Latina superstar is perhaps best known for her Waka Waka hit. Shakira is now semi-retired and is married to the equally famous Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué.

11. Katy Perry

This lady also happens to be a United Nations Goodwill ambassador. Katy Perry is one of America's most beloved stars.

12. Adele

Launching her career at only 19, this mellow-voiced English musician has had a meteoric rise to superstardom. She has exhibited considerable weight loss and elicited lots of unsolicited attention.

13. Beyoncé

Anyone who has listened to Beyoncé singing will agree that she is an irreplaceable addition to anyone's entertainment roster. The loyalty and devotion of her fans have earned them the nickname “The Beyhive”.

14. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is popularly known as J Lo or Jenny from the block. She began her acting career as a regular cast member of the show In Living Colour. Now, she is a famous actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, producer, and businesswoman.

15. Angelina Jolie

The daughter of famous parents, Angelina, has gone on to become a top-billed entertainer in her own right. The American actress is another UN goodwill ambassador on this list of the 50 most popular women.

16. Paris Hilton

This American socialite happens to be the most famous scion of the venerated Hilton family. She gained infamy with the release of her sex tape, guaranteeing her a place on our list.

17. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is an American music composer and singer, as well as a talented actress. She recently had a stint in rehab to deal with her issues.

18. Nicki Minaj

Hailing from Trinidad, this multi-talented artist has earned a distinction for disagreements with various rivals. She got married in secret earlier in 2021.

19. Kim Kardashian

Unarguably, she is the most famous member of the Kardashian clan. Kim has come a long way from her days as Paris Hilton's (16) personal assistant. She is married to famous rapper Kanye West, and they have 4 children together.

20. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus grew from a child actress on the Disney hit Hannah Montana to a Grammy-winning singing sensation. She stands out because of her raspy voice, and her genres include pop, rock, and hip hop.

21. Megan Fox

This beautiful former model became an actress who has been making headlines for her recent split with her husband, Brian Austin Greene. The 34-year-old stepped into the acting arena through the film Holiday in the Sun and continued supporting roles in other movies.

22. Mariah Carey

She is one of America's most beloved musicians. This songbird is perhaps best known for her dynamic vocal range. Mariah Carey is now a mother of two.

23. Christina Aguilera

She is another American singer and songwriter. Christina is also an actress. Her 6 Grammys are a small reflection of her many achievements.

24. Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne is a famous rockstar hailing from Canada. Her song I’m With You was a great hit in the 2000s.

25. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is the second most famous member of the Kardashian-Jenner. According to Forbes Magazine, she is one of the wealthiest and youngest self-made women.

26. Gigi Hadid

The American supermodel is the older of the Hadid siblings. She is married to the famous pop star Zayn Malik. They just had a daughter recently.

27. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is an American singer and actress known for appearances in Marvel movies. She topped the lists of the world’s best-paid actress in 2018 and 2019.

28. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart is a young American actress and movie director. She got her lucky break into stardom by first appearing on the Twilight series.

29. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is known for her versatile range of musical styles. She is an acclaimed piano virtuoso who has racked up incredible 15 Grammy awards in her relatively short career.

30. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan is a former child star who has gained notoriety for her various transgressions. She is now in the Middle East.

31. Fergie

Fergie is the only female vocalist in the group The Black-Eyed Peas. She is an American lyricist who can sing and rap equally as well. Her acting roots can be traced back to her days starring on the TV show Kids Incorporated.

32. Jessica Alba

This lady has successfully transitioned from a reputable actress to a housewife, mother, and thriving entrepreneur. Dark Angel is the TV hit in which she became a household name.

33. Kate Middleton

This British princess is roundly admired at home for her poise and humility. Her popularity in the royal family is perhaps second only to the queen.

34. Jennifer Lawrence

She is often referred to as J Law (not to be confused with J Lo above). The star is an immensely talented actress acclaimed all over the world.

35. Jessica Simpson

From a church chorister to an award-winning pop star, is there anything that this lady cannot achieve? Jessica Ann Johnson is an American singer, author, fashion designer, and actress.

36. Jenifer Aniston

Jenifer Aniston is the standout star of the Friends TV show. She continues to dish out hit after hit on TV and movie screens. Her smile is one of the most adorable ones in Hollywood.

37. Halle Berry

So famous was Halle Berry that the rapper Hurricane Chris released a hit bearing her moniker. She is renowned for both her beauty and acting prowess.

38. Kesha

She is a multi-talented artist who has managed to effortlessly combine singing, rapping, composition, and acting skills into one vibrant package. Kesha's live performances are guaranteed to leave you waiting for more.

39. Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff started as a child actress. She has managed to reinvent herself as a remarkably successful businesswoman.

40. Michelle Obama

America's former first lady, Michelle, has consistently topped People magazine’s annual list of the country’s most admired women. She is also a bestselling author.

41. Ellie Goulding

This popular Englishwoman is mostly known for her singing and songwriting acumen. She is such an excellent hit-maker

42. Hillary Clinton

Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton is an American politician, diplomat, lawyer, writer, and public speaker. She is undeniably a popular politician as evidenced by her having served as the US first lady and Secretary of State.

43. Vanessa Hudgens

As an American actress and producer, Vanessa first graced our screens on the High School musical movie series. The musical film landed her significant breaks into the industry.

44. Jessie J

This London-based musician has been dropping hit after hit ever since her career began. Her music style is often seen as unconventional. She remains highly popular.

45. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a former Miss Universe who is married to Nick Jonas. She started off honing her acting skills in Bollywood. She has managed to transition to Hollywood and go international seamlessly.

46. Emma Watson

Many people first fell in love with this British actress in the Harry Potter movie series, where she starred as Hermione. She is the third UN Goodwill Ambassador on this list.

47. Kate Moss

Kate Moss is a British supermodel. Past stays in rehab and run-ins with the law have not diminished her popularity in any way.

48. Kylie Minogue

This is an Australian actress and singer. She launched her career on the popular TV soap Neighbors. Kylie continues to perform to packed audiences. She deserves a position on the 50 most popular woman list.

49. Heidi Klum

Heidi is a German supermodel and a talented TV show host. She is one of the most adored female celebrities globally.

50. Kate Winslet

Everyone remembers her classic scenes in the movie Titanic alongside Leonardo Di Caprio. This British beauty is both a TV and movie actress. She has been the star of many shows.

Frequently asked questions about most popular women 2021

Let us quickly go through the most asked questions about the popular women in the world as of 2021. Check out the answers to the common questions.

Who are the most famous female celebrities?

The list keeps on changing now and then. So, who are the 50 most popular women in 2021? Currently, the most popular female celebrities are those named in this list:

Oprah Winfrey Cher Britney Spears Lana Del Ray Rihanna Kendall Jenner Taylor Swift Lady Gaga Selena Gomez Shakira Kety Perry Adele Beyoncé Jennifer Lopez Angelina Jolie Paris Hilton Demi Levato Nicki Minaj Kim Kardashian Miley Cyrus Megan Fox Mariah Carey Christina Aguilera Avril Lavigne Kylie Jenner Gigi Hadid Scarlett Johnsson Kristen Stewart Alicia Keys Lindsay Lohan Fergie Jessica Alba Kate Middleton Jennifer Lawrence Jessica Simpson Jenifer Aniston Halle Berry Kesha Hilary Duff Michelle Obama Ellie Goulding Hillary Clinton Vanessa Hudgens Jessie J Priyanka Chopra Ema Watson Kate Moss Kylie Minogue Heidi Klum Kate Winslet

Who is the most famous female?

There are famous women in the acting industry, athletic field, music, and other fields. So, determining the most famous one can be tricky. However, according to Forbes, the most famous and powerful woman is Oprah Winfrey.

Who is the most famous female on Instagram?

The most famous female on Instagram is Ariana Grande, with 242 million followers. Her following keeps on increasing every month. She has an influence score of 80.4.

Who is the most famous girl singer?

Who is the greatest female singer today? Which female singer is the best vocalist of 2021? Who is the best female singer in the world right now? These are other questions you will come across all asking about the most popular female singer in 2021. Based on the Billboard Charts, the current most famous singer is Taylor Swift.

So, now you know the 50 most popular women in the world in the year 2021. Clearly, this profile has left out some worthy mentions and should in no way be assumed to be thoroughly conclusive. Every one of 50 famous women has earned their place on this list through sheer dedication and a bit of luck.

