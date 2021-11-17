The Official Tourism, Trade & Investment Promotion Agency for Cape Town is advertising for skilled workers to move to the Western Cape

Wesgro's advertisement highlights the province's remote working resources and says that it's the perfect destination to work from

The Western Cape government is planning initiatives to get skilled workers, both local and international, to 'semigrate' (move to a different part of the country)

CAPE TOWN - The Official Tourism, Trade & Investment Promotion Agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, Wesgro, has released an advertisement with the intention of enticing people who work remotely to move to Cape Town.

The video showcases Cape Towns remote working resources, such as coworking spaces and public access wi-fi hotspots. The advertisement also emphasises that the Western Cape province in general is a perfect remote work location.

Wesgro partnered with Day1, who are relocation specialists, to create a toolkit of resources for people and businesses who want to move their remote work to the Western Cape.

Why skilled workers should move to Cape Town

David Maynier, the Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities for the Western Cape, has said that the province is a perfect remote work destination due to its resources, universities, and infrastructure.

“We will be doubling down and doing everything we can to drive economic growth and job creation in the Western Cape," Maynier said.

According to Business Tech, Maynier has confirmed that the Western Cape government is trying to get a "remote working visa" approved so that skilled foreign nationals will be able to semigrate to the Western Cape, where they will live and work for part of the year.

Reactions to proposed semigration plan

@DrMswagga said:

"Sign me up for this."

@silverfoxWOE shared:

"Only if you pay tax. Taxpayers only needs to be added to this ad. Don’t need more and more influx from failed provinces hoping for a job."

@alanwinde believes:

"If you're looking to work remotely, then the Western Cape is just the place for you."

@ailsajp said:

"Fantastic ad!"

Youngest Cape Town mayor plans to end loadshedding

Previously Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance has made the decision to elect Geordin Hill-Lewis as the mayor of the City of Cape Town, making him the youngest person to oversee the city at the age of 34.

Hill-Lewis began his career at a young age and at the age of 24, he became the youngest Member of Parliament in 2011. Hill-Lewis succeeds Dan Plato, who served as the Cape Town Mayor between 2009 and 2011 and again between 2018 to 2021.

"South Africa is a very young country and Cape Town is a very young and cool and happening city. It feels great being the mayor of such a young city," says Hill-Lewis.

