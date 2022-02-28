A popular South African alcoholic beverage is distancing itself from Russia as questions arise amid the conflict with Ukraine

Edward Snell & Co., a company that produces Russian Bear vodka, declared the brand is not connected nor imported from Russia

On the heels of the company's announcement, local vodka lovers served up a series of hilarious reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The current conflict brought on by Russia in Ukraine has undoubtedly raised many concerns for consumers over trade between the former country and South Africa.

Invariably, the attention has shifted to a popular brand bearing the name of the former country after questions came to the fore in recent times.

The company producing Russian Bear vodka has distanced itself from Russia. Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Forced to make a pronouncement on its position regarding its triple distilled alcoholic beverage, Edward Snell & Co., a wholesale wine and spirit merchant company founded in 1848 by former Durban mayor of the same name, revealed that the Russian Bear vodka it makes is locally produced.

"Our brand has no association or connection to Russia in any way. It is completely locally owned and produced. We don't expect any impact on sales which may result from any misrepresentations," a spokesperson for the company told News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Further to its declaration, the company confirmed that none of its brands come from Russia. On its website, Edward Snell & Co. indicates that the majority of its production is housed at a factory in Johannesburg.

US boycotts Russian vodka

The company claimed it has experienced significant growth in its vodka brand, having scooped domestic, regional and international honours in the past several years.

"As a proudly South African product, Russian Bear has set the gold standard for quality vodka without compromising on style and peer credibility," Edward Snell & Co. maintained.

CNN recently reported that Russian-made alcohol has emerged as among the newest targets in the growing backlash against the country's attack on Ukraine. Politicians in at least three US states have called on liquor traders to remove all vodka-based products imported from Russia from its shelves.

However, the report said the move by US politicians appears more symbolic than anything else as minimal brands imported to the country produce their liquor in Russia.

Briefly News understands many top-selling vodka brands tracing their origins to Russia are now distilled in the US, among several other countries. Locals greeted the report with a colourful array of responses, treating the announcement with less seriousness than anticipated.

Netizens impartial to war

While some expressed the origins of the alcohol were insignificant, others expressed their love for the drink. Below, Briefly News covers some of the most interesting reactions from alcohol lovers.

@Richard Gild wrote:

"Doubt you will find Russian vodka anywhere. I tried a couple of years ago and only managed to get some from Russia. Mostly Polish or French."

@Joseph Ikpoma Ejaka said:

"You better change the name if you don't want to go out of the market."

@No Zihstak added:

"Kanti there's a war and some people are concerned they won't be able to get their favourite alcohol? I give up!"

@Warren Pound Siobo remarked:

"We don't care right about now. As far as I'm concerned, that's the only Russian we're willing to fight."

@Eenoh Cent Ex mentioned:

"Even if it was from Russia, we'd still buy it. Our government must stop interfering in other countries' matters. This war is not even in Africa, man."

Ramaphosa encourages peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a speech about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and what he thinks the possible solutions are.

This follows a statement by the South African government condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine. The report also raises concerns about the implications of the conflict on the rest of the world.

"The world does not need another war as that will result in death and destruction, hence our call for enhanced diplomacy. All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict," the statement read.

Source: Briefly News