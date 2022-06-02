Multichoice removed four e.tv channels from DStv with immediate effect following a competition ruling

The companies' earlier agreement that allowed the channels to be accessed through DStv expired in March

The Competition Commission's ruling that was found in favour of MultiChoice and DStv removed the channels

JOHANNESBURG - DStv users were surprised to notice that four e.tv channels were removed from the platform. The channels, eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra and eToonz were removed with immediate effect by MultiChoice.

The companies had an earlier agreement that allowed the channels to be accessed through DStv, however, it expired in March 2022.

MultiChoice was taken to the Competition Commission's Competition Tribunal by eMedia to allow for the channels to continue being aired. The channels remained for two extra months on DStv while awaiting a decision from the tribunal, Channel24 reported.

Following the ruling that was in favour of MultiChoice, DStv removed the e.tv channels.

In a statement posted on the e.tv Facebook page, the broadcaster shared that its channels were turned off without warning.

“We are as shocked as you are to see that our channels were turned off without warning and will no longer be available on the DStv platform. We fought as hard as we could to keep the channels on for you. Unfortunately, a ruling by the Competition Tribunal was against us,” the statement read.

All the channels are still available on Openview.

South Africans call out DStv

Social media users were in agreement that DStv made a poor decision with many opting to cancel their subscriptions:

Jan Venter said:

“I personally think the e tv channels were far superior to the junk DSTV dishes up. I don't even want to mention the continuous repeats.”

Sherit Ramushu wrote:

“Noted but they should replace them with others. Honestly speaking there are some channels that are just not worth paying for... I mean just imagine trying to watch a movie then what do u find viewing a 1987.. 1989... 1992 movies. Where's the logic there.... come on it's 2022 for goodness sake.”

Thabo Sabelo Disane commented:

“There's absolutely nothing special about Dstv, it's more of an areal for signal. It's overhyped, I last paid for this thing in November 2021, and I don't regret it. Dstv wants to survive by force, paying more than R450 a month for 18 channels that repeat the same thing over and over isn't a wise decision at all.”

Bairon Oupa Motaung posted:

“ETV movie channels were far better than what we are now forced to watch. This is not fair for us DStv customers unless they can open channel 101 and 103 for Compact subscribers."

