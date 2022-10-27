The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has rubbished claims that the country has a fuel shortage

It labelled the Liquified Fuels Wholesalers Association’s warning of possible fuel-shedding as unfortunate

The department said it engages the industry and will get clarity from the association on the comments

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has rubbished claims that the country has a fuel shortage. This comes after the Liquified Fuels Wholesalers Association warned of possible fuel-shedding caused by a lack of strategic fuel reserves and refineries.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department says South Africa isn't running low on fuel. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The department said it noted the association’s comments and assured that there is no imminent shortage of liquid fuels. It also labelled the claims as unfortunate.

According to TimesLIVE, the energy department said that despite the geopolitical war in Eastern Europe, South Africa’s petroleum sector is resilient.

It added that the department engages the industry weekly on supply issues and plans to seek clarity from the association on the comments.

Earlier this week, the association’s CEO Peter Morgan warned that the lack of fuel reserves is creating a security threat in the country. He also claimed that South Africa relies solely on importing oil.

BusinessTech imported oil that arrives via ships takes about three to six weeks to arrive in the country. Morgan added that larger producers keep most of the product for themselves while they ration the supply for independent wholesalers.

Citizens react to the remarks:

ThabaniTee Shelembe EBergville said:

“I don’t trust Gwede “Tiger” Mantashe.”

Senzo Mkhize commented:

“That’s rich coming from you, I’m sure there’s no loadshedding as well.”

Godfrey Mohale posted:

“We are not running out of fuel (yet).”

Elias Ngwamorei Mokabane Dolamo wrote:

“Mr tiger would deny it, as usual, don’t forget that this man is a unionist and he was long time programmed to be in denial.”

Pravesh Bhoodram added:

“They would say that considering that our reserves may have been sold out.”

Source: Briefly News