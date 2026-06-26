US Baby Boomers and business travellers are driving a surge in American tourism to South Africa, with demand for safari and wine experiences

Delta Air Lines says retirees with rising disposable wealth are leading the trend, alongside consultants working for major global firms

The US remains one of South Africa’s top-spending tourism markets, contributing billions in annual visitor spending

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tourists on a South African Safari. Image: David Silverman

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa is seeing a steady rise in American visitors, with retirees and business travellers from the United States driving strong growth in tourism and travel demand between the two countries.

According to global carrier Delta Air Lines, premium leisure travellers and business consultants are behind the increase in flights between the US and South Africa, even as political relations between Pretoria and Washington remain complicated.

The airline operates daily flights between Atlanta and Johannesburg, as well as weekly services between Atlanta and Cape Town.

“They want safari and wine”: Boomers drive luxury travel demand

Delta’s Managing Director for International Sales, Rob LeBel, said a large share of passengers are high-spending leisure travellers, especially Baby Boomers, Americans born between 1946 and 1964, who are retiring in large numbers and choosing to explore international destinations.

LeBel said the travellers have built up significant retirement wealth and are now prioritising travel to places they have never visited before.

“They are looking for safari experiences, wine tasting, and the kind of unique tourism South Africa is known for.”

He added that many visitors are also travelling for work, including consultancy projects for major global companies such as Ford Motor Company.

Strong US arrivals and high tourist spending in South Africa

Recent data from SA Tourism shows that US arrivals reached about 391,939 visitors in 2025 and are expected to pass 400,000 in 2026. Around two-thirds of American tourists are over the age of 35, reflecting a strong base of mature travellers.

The research also highlights that US visitors are among the highest spenders in South Africa’s tourism sector. Total spending reached an estimated R11.8 billion in 2025, with average spending per traveller at around R32,000 per visit—roughly R2,000 per day.

Statistics South Africa further reports that American tourists made up nearly a quarter of the 170,837 arrivals recorded in May alone.

Delta Air’s Managing Director for Government Affairs and Policy, David Werner, said South Africa remains a key destination in the airline’s global network.

“Johannesburg is a phenomenal connection hub for industry and for Sub-Saharan Africa,” Werner said. “We have a strong working relationship with the South African government and the Department of Transport.”

He added that regulatory concerns are not a barrier for the airline’s operations in the country.

“When I think about places in the world holding us back, this place does not even come on the radar,” he said.

A South African safari. Image: VCG

Source: Getty Images

US tourist by SA Safari Lodge

Briefly News previously reported that an American tourist impressed social media users after giving a tour of her luxury accommodation at Lukimbi Safari Lodge in South Africa. The viral TikTok video offered a glimpse inside the spacious cabin, featuring a private lounge, a freestanding bathtub with scenic views, an outdoor shower, and a large wooden deck overlooking nature. The video also came as the Kruger National Park celebrated a major milestone,100 years since the National Parks Act of 1926 established the reserve to protect South Africa's rich wildlife and natural environment.

Source: Briefly News