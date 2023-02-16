African billionaires Patrice Motsepe and Aliko Dangote are making waves after being featured on an international publication's rich list

As part of the Black History Month celebration, Complex released its candidates for its Top Black Billionaires of the World list

South Africans and Nigerians were proud to see their country's men featured on a global stage and celebrated the billionaires

JOHANNESBURG - Some of Africa's richest men are getting international recognition for their wealth.

African billionaires Patrice Motsepe, and Aliko Dangote are making their countries proud as they get global recognition alongside celebrities. Images: Octavio Passos & Jason Alden

Source: Getty Images

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe and Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote were recently included on the Complex Top Black Billionaires of the World list alongside the likes of TV personality Oprah Winfrey, Hip Hop artist Jay Z and basketball player Micheal Jordan, according to Africa Facts Zone.

Motsepe and Dangote were part of the nine black billionaires featured in the international publication's list as part of Black History Month.

African billionaires richer than some famous celebrities in the US

Nigerian industrialist Dangote is undoubtedly the wealthiest man in Africa, with a net worth of $13.5 billion (R243 billion) at the start of 2023, according to Forbes.

The Nigerian billionaire surpassed the likes of Jay Z with a net worth of $1.3 billion (R24 billion), and Oprah Winfrey, who has a net worth of $2.7 billion (R48 billion).

Much to many social media users' surprise, South Africa's richest black man, Patrice Motsepe's net worth is more significant than Oprah Winfrey's riches, sitting at $2.9 billion (R52 billion) at the start of 2023. Mostepe was third on the Complex list, just behind US billionaire Robert Smith.

Netizens happy to see African billionaires being celebrated globally

@OdiLosaba said:

"Aliko and Patrice are the stepfathers of this continent."

@Gatshmanim said:

"This is the news we want to hear, black excellence."

@TheVerved said:

"Dangote has been "included"? He's the richest black person alive. He doesn't need to be included, others have to be added to him! Do not desecrate his name."

@Kittyprincezam2 said:

"Tbh it’s always Nigeria and South Africa moving Africa ❤️❤️❤️"

@KoskeiSonoya said:

"I'm just happy that the richest black man lives and operates his business in Africa. This means you don't have to move abroad to build wealth."

@BernardKoloo said:

"I respect this man @AlikoDangote look at the gap. It's wider than the other three combined. Respect."

@moloko_bokang said:

"This group right here represents black excellence, not thieving politicians, scammers and drug dealers. Patrice Motsepe has been donating 50% of his annual earnings for a couple of years through the Motsepe foundation. Respect!"

Donating half his wealth and 3 other huge contributions: meet Patrice Motsepe – the billionaire philanthropist

Briefly News reported that Billionaire Patrice Motsepe's heart is almost as big as his bank balance.

The business mogul is known for his work in various sectors but none more noteworthy than his philanthropy efforts in South Africa and the world.

Charity work is believed to be highly important to him. At a young age, Motsepe learned the importance of lending a helping hand while watching his mother donate groceries to less fortunate customers at his family's store.

Source: Briefly News