South African businessman Johann Rupert is one of three South Africans who made it on Boolmberg's list of 500 billionaires

The list is a daily ranking that takes into account people's net worth and places them from the highest to the lowest

Other South Africans who made the list on 31 May 2023 include Nicky Oppenheimer and Natie Kirsh

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Bloomberg reported their latest list of the world's richest. South Africa's Johann Rupert and family made the list with a network of R257 billion.

Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer and Natie Kirsch are the only South Africans who made the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Image: David Cannon /Bloomberg/JOHN D MCHUGH

Source: Getty Images

The Bloomberg BillIionares' Index outlined others from Mzansi in a similar tax bracket. Nick Oppenheimer from De Beers diamond mining and Natir Kirsh of Kirsh Group trailed behind Johann Rupert on the list.

Johann Rupert highest ranking South African on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

The chairman of Richemont and REMGRO, Johan Ruppert, placed at 135 on Blomberg's latest list of billionaires. The position is attributed to Mr Rupert and his family as his son Anton Ruper is a none executive director in the companies, according to My Broadband.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Which other South Africans are on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Mining mogul Nicky Oppenheimer placed at number 232 with R158 billion. Aside from selling 40% of De Beers to Anglo American for $5 billion, Forbes reports that he owns 1,864.7914 Square kilometres of conservation land in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique.

Natie Kirsh was only a billion behind at number 306 with R138 billion net worth. Even though he is listed as South Africa by Bloomberg, he holds Swati citizenship. The origins of his wealth come from a corn milling business which later expanded into wholesale food distributed in apartheid South Africa as reported by Forbes.

Nicky Oppenheimer and Natie Kirsch followed Johann Rupper on Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Image: Bloomberg/ John D Mchugh

Source: Getty Images

Gayton McKenzie swears billionaire Rob Hersov is a friend, doesn't report to him

Briefly News previously Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has come out to address allegations that billionaire businessman Rob Hersov funds his political organisation.

McKenzie was recently accused of reporting to the billionaire after ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba shared a video of Hersov praising him.

In the video, Hersov calls Mashaba a rockstar because he had just spoken to McKenzie, who filled him in about the ActionSA leader. It is unclear what the conversation was about, but Hersov was clearly impressed with Mashaba.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News