Oil rig worker salary in the US: How much you can earn in 2024

The oil and gas extraction industry in the United States employs a significant number of people, including oil rig workers. They play a crucial role in production, but their job is physically demanding, hence the need for competitive compensation, especially for skilled positions. This article highlights all you need to know about oil rig worker salaries in the US.

Men working on an oil drilling rig in Huntington Beach, California. Photo: Vince Streano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The United States is one of the world's largest oil producers, with production exceeding 16 million barrels per day. The country has around 600 operational rigs across several major oil-producing regions like the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and Bakken Formation. Oil rig worker salaries vary with regions and the country average is higher than other countries.

Oil rig worker salary in the USA

The average oil rig worker salary per month is estimated to be around $4,606, according to Zip Recruiter. Entry-level employees take home approximately $2,750 per month, while the highest-paid workers earn around $6,291.

Oil rig worker's pay per hour ranges from $7.45 on the lower end to over $46.88 on the higher end. The average yearly salary is $55,272, with the highest-earning employees getting over $100,000 and lower-earning employees taking home around $15,500 per year.

Apart from salaries, these employees enjoy various benefits. Common ones include health insurance, bonuses and overtime pay, accommodation and meals, on-site amenities, and extended leave.

Petroleum employees moving a drill. Photo: Keith Wood

Source: Getty Images

Oil rig jobs and salaries in the US

Oil rig jobs in the U.S. offer a range of salaries depending on the role, experience, and location. Below are estimated salaries for different positions, according to Indeed and Zip Recruiter;

Role Level Annual salary Roustabout Entry level $40,000-$60,000 Roughneck Entry Level $40,000-$60,0000 Derrickhand Mid-level Mid-level $55,000-$75,000 Driller Mid-level $38,000-$81,000 Toolpusher Senior Senior-level $150,000-$250,000 Rig manager Senior-level $150,000-$250,000 Well tester Specialized role $77,200 Chemical engineer Specialized role $93,000

Oil rig worker salary in the North Sea

Employees in the North Sea earn competitive offshore oil rig salaries. Entry-level positions earn approximately £20,000 ($26,200) per year, while experienced employees can take home over £60,000 ($78,600) per year, according to National Career Service.

The North Sea is a marginal sea of the Atlantic Ocean located between Great Britain, Scandinavia, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. It is known for its significant oil and gas reserves, making it a major hub for offshore drilling and production.

What is the highest-paid oil rig job?

The highest-paid job in an oil rig is typically that of a drilling consultant, with annual salaries ranging from $143,000 to $305,000, according to Offshore Technology. Drilling consultants oversee daily operations, provide expert advice, and ensure optimal rig production.

Other high-paying roles include offshore installation managers ($174,000-$247,000 pa), rig managers (over $150,000 yearly), and petroleum engineering professionals ($100,000-$150,000 pa). These positions require significant experience and expertise.

Oil workers use chains to position the drills on the drilling platform. Photo: Tyler Stableford

Source: Getty Images

What qualifications do you need to be an oil rig worker?

To become an oil rig worker, you will generally need to meet the following qualifications:

You must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. Some positions require additional education or experience, such as a degree in engineering or mechanical skills.

and have a Some positions require additional education or experience, such as a degree in engineering or mechanical skills. You need to be physically and mentally fit and able to pass a physical exam. Mental fitness is also important due to the demanding nature of the job.

and able to pass a physical exam. Mental fitness is also important due to the demanding nature of the job. You must pass a pre-employment drug test and be able to abstain from alcohol during your shifts.

and be able to abstain from alcohol during your shifts. Safety training is crucial. This often includes courses in first aid, firefighting, and maritime safety.

is crucial. This often includes courses in first aid, firefighting, and maritime safety. Many companies require an Offshore Survival & Firefighting certificate. Specialized roles, like electricians, may require additional state-issued licenses.

Is it hard to get hired at an oil rig?

Getting hired to work on an oil rig can be challenging, but it is not impossible. To enhance your employability, you should have the above qualifications. You should also consider the following;

There are various entry-level roles available, such as stewards, galley hands, roustabouts, and assistants, that often do not require prior experience.

Networking with industry professionals and actively searching for job openings on company websites and job boards can help you find opportunities.

Roughnecks working with casings offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo: @Nicolas Russell

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

The US oil industry plays a crucial role in the country's economy, contributing to energy independence, job creation, and economic growth. Oil rig workers play a significant role in ensuring a smooth-running energy sector. Below are some of the frequently asked questions;

How much do you get paid to work on an oil rig?

Different oil rig jobs attract different levels of pay based on the role, experience, and location. Entry-level employees in the US earn as low as $15,000 per year, while experienced workers take home over $100,000 annually.

Do oil rig workers make 100k?

Employees in senior-level positions make over $100,000 per year. The amount one earns depends on their role and experience level.

How long do oil rig workers stay on the rig?

Oil rig workers typically follow a rotational schedule. The most common rotation is two weeks on, two weeks off. This means they spend 14 consecutive days working on the rig, often in 12-hour shifts, followed by 14 days off.

Drill mud overflows as a roughneck changes out pipe while drilling an exploratory well in Eastern Colorado. Photo: Gaylon Wampler

Source: Getty Images

Oil rig workers' salaries in the US reflect the demanding nature of their work and the skills required. As the industry continues to evolve, opportunities for advancement and increased pay remain promising for those willing to navigate the challenging yet rewarding career.

