Donald Trump's company, Trump Media & Technology Group, is debuting Truth Social, a new social media platform

Trump says he is launching the platform to compete with major social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter

The company also plans to compete with other companies such as Netflix, Google and Amazon

UNITED STATES - The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, has taken the initiative to launch his own social media platform after he was banned from using various social networks in 2020.

Trump's company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), is expected to launch Truth Social to the public in 2022. Trump hopes the social media platform will be a competitor for Facebook and Twitter.

Donald Trump is launching his own social media platform after being banned from Twitter and Facebook. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The announcement of Trump's app comes after months of speculation that he would be launching his own platform after major platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube issued bans against the former US president for not adhering to their policies, according to BusinessInsider.

In a statement published by TMTG, Trump showed his aversion to the bans, stating that the Taliban has social media presence on Twitter whereas he has been banned. He added that he was putting an end to "the tyranny of Big Tech".

Trump's company also plans to take on streaming services such as Netflix as well as payment services such as Stripe. TMTG also plans to compete with Amazon and Google's Alphabet by launching cloud features, according to MyBroadband.

Social media peeps react to Trump's Truth Social app

Following the announcement, many people on social media had questions about Trump's new initiative. Some people want to know where he got the money to launch a start-up and others seem it think would fail like his other business ventures.

Here's what they had to say:

@JThom7248 said:

"Will it be as successful as Trump steaks, airline, board game, cologne, vodka, magazine, travel company, mortgage company, university, and Trump Taj Mahal?"

@LeonDav94610641 said:

"And just like that, American dies. When we become more divided. Even to the point, we can't talk on social media. All is lost. I may not agree with you guys on a lot. But this is simply not good. Come on guys, get it together."

@traxxonwaxx99 said:

"So what he's saying is, his social media will never flag or ban anyone and everyone is invited to come on and discuss things there right? Okay."

@DivinyPete said:

"This is hilarious. The investors would be better off buying stock in Wet Toilet Paper."

