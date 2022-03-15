Jaguar powers energy storage unit: Mobile Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) from Pramac developed using second-life batteries from its electric vehicle, the I-Pace

Renewable electricity utilised: ESS is charged using Off Grid Energy’s solar panels

Pramac's unit trialled by Jaguar TCS Racing in testing for 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship demonstrating race-to-road-to-race cyclical technology transfer

The flagship ESS system has a capacity of up to 125kWh – more than enough to fully charge I-Pace or to power a regular family home for a week

Jaguar is converting its old lithium-ion batteries from its I-Pace electric vehicle into energy storage batteries. By working with Pramac, the two companies have developed zero-emission energy storage units taken from prototype and engineering test vehicles.

The Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) to give it its full name supplies zero-emission power where access to the mains supply is limited or unavailable.

Old lithium-ion batteries from the Jaguar I-Pace are being put to good use as energy storage batteries. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Pramac showed off the technology as Jaguar TCS Racing prepared for the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship during testing in the UK and Spain, where it was used to run the team’s cutting-edge diagnostic equipment analysing the race cars’ track performance, and to supply auxiliary power to the Jaguar pit garage, MotorPress reports.

The batteries are removed from the prototype vehicles and used in Pramac’s new portable batteries, which can be charged using solar panels, Gizmodo reports.

The flagship ESS system has a capacity of up to 125kWh – more than enough to fully charge I-Pace, or to power a regular family home for a week.

Charged from solar panels, the unit is a self-contained solution that consists of a battery system linked to a bi-directional converter and the associated control management systems. Available for commercial hire, the units are fitted with Type 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) charge connections with dynamic control and rated at up to 22kW AC to allow electric vehicle charging.

Finding a second life for batteries after they have been removed from vehicles can avoid premature recycling and help create a secure supply of rare materials. Once the battery finally comes to the end of its usable life, it is 95% recyclable.

Andrew Whitworth, battery manager in Jaguar Land Rover’s circular economy team, said:

"We’re delighted to be working with Pramac to use Jaguar I-PACE second-life batteries to provide portable zero-emissions power and supporting Jaguar TCS Racing this season was an excellent opportunity to demonstrate what these units are capable of."

Source: Briefly News