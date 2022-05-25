Audi is the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to train and prepare South African emergency personnel like fire services and paramedics on the topic of e-mobility and electric vehicles

No less than 70 emergency personnel were trained as part of the German carmaker's local e-tron launch and EV rollout

The classroom and practical based EV training enabled train-the-trainer facilitation across all portfolios within the Department of Cooperative Governance and the National Disaster Management Centre in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Audi South Africa concluded the facilitation of a training programme with 70 South African First Responders hosted at their Dealer Training Academy in Pretoria.

The safety and education initiative is the first for the local automotive industry and is part of Audi’s e-tron launch and electric vehicle rollout in the country.

Audi launched its e-tron range earlier this year. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa says:

“As part of our planning towards the introduction of our fully electric Audi e-tron model range, we consulted with the Department of Cooperative Governance and the National Disaster Management Centre in South Africa and identified a need to progress the education and information of electric vehicles (EV) to First Responders."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to MotorPress, the training facilitated a programme to “train the trainer”, with South African National Fire and Emergency Services, enabling the team of trainees to be in a position to adequately handle electric vehicle incidents on South African roads.

The classroom-based training content included education and awareness of EV product features; technicalities of charging; and battery operations and safety guidelines for handling an electrically operated vehicle in comparison to an internal combustion engine, Audi reports. Attendees were also exposed to the brand's recently launched e-tron models through a practical exercise based on global best training practices.

Audi gave emergency personnel the relevant training to deal with electric cars in an emergency. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Sauer says:

"These individuals, like paramedics and fire services play a vital role towards the safety and security of South African drivers and with the growing transition towards e-mobility, there was definitely an important responsibility on our part to bring these teams along our local EV transition or journey."

Audi set for the new electric era as e Tron range Is launched in South Africa

Audi is set to unleash its electric car range on South Africa this week with the launch of its e-tron range.

No less than six e-tron models across three different model ranges - SUV, CUV and high-performance - will make their debut. The models are the e-tron 50 and e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55 and e-tron Sportback S. The high-performance derivatives are the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The German carmaker follows in the footsteps of rival BMW who launched its fully electric iX SUV in late 2021, as the market becomes more and more competitive.

Source: Briefly News