Michigan is the latest US state to green light the sale of digital numberplates to its citizens, technology company Reviver announced

The company has been working digital numberplates since 2009 and points towards benefits such as displaying warning messages to other motorists

The technology comes at quite a considerable cost Reviver charges a monthly subscription fee of between R320 and R400 in comparison to a normal numberplate once-off payment of R80

Reviver is a US company that has introduced the world's first digital number plates for cars, trucks and to help fleet services.

Reviver says its digital number plates can be used to display missing person information. Image: Reviver

Source: UGC

The company recently announced digital numberplates were approved by the state of Michigan and to drive throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, according to company blog post.

Called the RPlate, one of the options uses a battery-powered model with a replaceable five-year battery available at $19.95 or R320 per month.

The pricier alternative is a hard-wired, unit fitted by professional that allows the car to be tracked if stolen. In addition it has a backlit display and will set you back $24.95 or R400 per month.

MotorTrend reports several benefits of the digital numberplates include the ability of being to track the car if it's stolen and change the display to alert other motorists of missing persons, for example.

