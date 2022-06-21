Volkswagen's updated T-Roc coupe SUV will reach local showrooms at the end of July the German carmaker announced

It's already a favourite in Mzansi and this 2022 model features newer exterior design elements, a fresher interior with new materials including a soft-touch dash surface

Two engines will be offered in the range as it was before with a 1.4 TSI and 2.0 TSI offering turbo power and Volkswagen says the T-Roc will go on sale from the end of July

Power is derived from a 1.4 TSI with 110kW and 250N.m of torque mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox. The more powerful engine is the familiar 2.0-litre TSI engine with 140kW of power and 320Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission.

The Volkswagen T-Roc looks markedly different thanks to exterior styling changes. Image: MotorPress

In terms of standard kit across the range, the T-Roc features LED headlights and taillights as standard, MotorPress reports. Volkswagen's smart IQ.Light LED matrix headlights are optional including the IQ. Drive assistance systems such as Travel Assist. Another topical standard feature is the Digital Cockpit.

Volkswagen has opted to bring the T-Roc's interior materials in line with that of its new-generation models. Image: MotorPress

Two trim levels in Design and R-Line form will be available, with the entry-level package offering a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel with a paddle-shift.

On the comfort front expect adaptive cruise control, high-beam control light assist and an automatic emergency brake when sensors pick up an object in front of the T-Roc.

The Comfort Package groups together keyless entry, Composition Media Radio, 17-inch Johannesburg alloy wheels, Park Assist with Park Distance Control and silver roof rails.

Volkswagen's fancy IQ LED matrix headlights are standard on the R-Line model. Image: MotorPress

On the flagship R-Line model, it has Sports Comfort Package which groups a sports suspension, progressive steering, keyless entry, towing protection and high-beam control light assist together.

The R-Line's pews are wrapped in Nappa leather and there's a lane-keeping system and lane change assist, while the wheels are two inches larger in 19-inch Misano alloy guise.

The interior sets itself apart with a Lava Stone dashboard, centre console and front door trim panel inserts.

The R-Line's 19-inch wheels set the R-Line model apart from the Design derivative. Image: MotorPress

The T-Roc is sold standard with a three-year or 120 000km warranty, and a five-year or 90 000km service plan. Pricing will only be announced closer to the model's launch at the tail end of July.

Volkswagen’s latest whip is a turbo-powered coupe SUV called the Taigo and it’s priced from R429 900 in Mzansi

Volkswagen South Africa's offering is now overwhelmingly skewed in favour of SUVs, as the carmaker launched its sixth T SUV, called the Taigo, Briefly News reports.

The Taigo joins the T-Cross, Taigo, T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and the flagship Touareg. The German carmaker bills the Taigo as a coupe SUV thanks to its low roofline and decent ground clearance. Only one engine is available, 1,0-litre three-cylinder petrol with 85kW mated to a seven-speed DSG with power sent to the front wheels.

The range kicks off with the Taigo Life, which includes standard features such as LED headlights and taillights, a Digital Cockpit, 6.5-inch Composition Colour infotainment system, and App-Connect, We Connect Go, USB-C interface and 16-inch Belmopan alloy wheels. From the outside, the entry-level model is designated by a chrome-look crossbar and black roof rails.

