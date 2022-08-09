Land Rover South Africa has released pricing for its new Range Rover Sport model lineup

10 derivatives go on sale at launch in October including the Dynamic S, SE and HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition specifications

There are four engine choices including an electric hybrid petrol engine, six-cylinder petrol and diesel options, and a flagship twin-turbo V8

Pricing starts from R2 001 200 for the D350 Dynamic S model and tops out at R3 011 600 for the P530 First Edition

The new Range Rover Sport will launch in October 2022 and Land Rover has released pricing for the brand's most dynamic SUV.

The 2022 Range Rover Sport will be delivered to customers in October in South Africa. Image: Motorpress

According to Motorpress, the model range consists of 10 models and four engine choices, with a fully-electric Range Rover Sport model confirmed for 2024.

Mzansi buyers can choose between an electric hybrid petrol engine, six-cylinder Ingenium petrol, and diesel options.

The flagship engine is a fresh twin-turbocharged V8 and has a claimed zero to 100km/h time of 4.5 seconds, Land Rover reports.

The standard kit across the range includes items such as LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, a wireless smartphone charger, leather pews, and a 3D Surround Camera system.

Pricing:

D350 Dynamic S - R2 001 200

D350 Dynamic SE - R2 062 100

D350 Dynamic HSE -R2 189 200

D350 Autobiography - R2 252 300

D350 First Edition - R2 281 700

P400 Dynamic S - R2 001 200

P400 Dynamic SE - R2 062 100

P510e Autobiography - R2 777 000

P510e First Edition - R2 806 500

P530 First Edition - R3 011 600

