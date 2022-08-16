Sibonelo Nsindane a truck driver from Bulwer, KwaZulu-Natal graduated with a Bacher of Education degree from Unisa

The father of four boys was fired twice from his job as his focus on his studies got in the way of role as a truck driver

The 39-year-old persevered and says "in the truck industry, they did not understand that I am studying to be a teacher"

Sibonelo Nsindane is man to admire. The truck driver recently graduated with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) from Unisa despite battling long working hours and troublesome employers.

Sibonelo Nsindane at his graduation ceremony in his work overall after obtaining his Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree. Image: Unisa / Getty stock

The long-distance driver defied all odds to obtain his first degree while dealing with long working hours and low pay, SA Trucker reports.

According to Unisa, Nsindane was fired twice from his role as a truck driver. The 39-year-old Bulwe, KwaZulu-Natal man hit the books instead of sleeping during shifts and put everything on the line to get his degree.

Nsindane says:

"I also once had an accident on my way to Pretoria from KZN. Upon inspection of the internal cameras, the employer found that I was studying when I was supposed to be sleeping. So, unfortunately, I was fired immediately."

Nsindane wasn't granted permission by his employer to attend his graduation ceremony in KZN, but that didn't stop the father of four boys to attend, in his work outfit no less.

He says:

"I came with a work truck as they refused to grant me the day off to attend the graduation ceremony."

