We look at two of the cars that Nelson Mandela and Cyril Ramaphosa experienced as democratic presidents of South Africa

Nelson Mandela was given a red W126 S-Class as a gift by the workers of the Mercedes-Benz East London plant

Ramaphosa has been driven around in an armoured BMW 7 Series High Security

Nelson Mandela is linked with a few cars during his time as president of South Africa.

Cyril Ramaphosa is the current president of South Africa, and Nelson Mandela was the first democratic leader of the country. Image: Chris Jackson/Getty

One of the best stories involving Mandela and cars is the red Mercedes-Benz W126 S-Class that workers built at the German carmaker's East London plant, AutoPedigree reports.

The luxury sedan is red to symbolise the red used by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA). The plant's workers raised money to buy parts and built the car outside normal shift hours.

Nelson Mandela was given a Mercedes-Benz S-Class as a gift. Image: WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP/Getty

The second interesting car experienced by a democratic president in South Africa is a BMW 7 Series High Security.

BMW reports that the German luxury sedan has been designed to keep its occupants safe and well-protected. The engineers have modified the 7 Series with reinforced suspension, dampers and suspension strut top mountings.

There is special steel and armour plating for the doors and other strategic spots, including the roof, the pillars, the front footwell and the separation wall between passenger and luggage sections.

The 760Li High Security is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine with 400kW and 750Nm. The top speed is 210km/h.

The BMW 7 Series 760Li High Security is one the first models in the world to be certified to BRV 2009. Image: BMW Pressclub

