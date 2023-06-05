A talented Nigerian man, Chukwuemeka Eze, showed people how he converted a petrol vehicle into one using electricity

The talented man revealed that the vehicle is not noisy and it can serve as a power bank to a person's house

According to him, he hopes to make billions of naira from the innovation he started after studying Elon Musk's Tesla

A young Nigerian man, Chukwuemeka Eze, got praise from people on TikTok after he spoke about how he converted a petrol vehicle into an electric automobile.

In an interview with Luky Udu, the man said his journey of transforming petrol cars into electric started when he was an undergraduate at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The man converted a petrol vehicle and said he wanted to help young people who drive cars. Photo source: @luckyudu

Nigerian man converts petrol engine to electric

While in the university, he revealed he studied the work of Telsa and how the company makes its vehicles. Chukwuemeka believes he can make N20bn from his idea.

The talented man said he decided to convert petrol cars into electricity because he wants young people to save fuel costs.

Using a tricycle as a test model, the man showed that batteries are placed at the back of the vehicle. He added that the vehicle produces less noise and is easier to operate.

The interviewer, Udu, described him as the Elon Musk of Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

See reactions below:

@Michaelwaters said:

"I'm not an Ibo guy, but with the talented people we have in this country, this is why we need PETER OBI as president."

@southsidecomedy said:

"I know this guy, unn killed his dream, he wanted to dev shuttles fr unn they refused."

@June Reborn said:

"Is he open for investors? I for like put in money what’s his socialM. Handle?"

@idikeamos asked:

"Please can I get a fuelness generator?"

@joe90 said:

"These are the reasons why the westerners wouldn't want intelligent leaders for us but Olodo's."

@Dcoal said:

"Nigerians has talents that’s why they venture over seas for greener pasture."

@BB said:

"God will motivate you more in Jesus name."

