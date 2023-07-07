American actor and comedian Kevin Hart boasts of an impressive car collection that has blown car enthusiasts away. The star has an eye for the latest sports cars and classic muscle cars.

A look at Hart's social media pages will show that he has one of the best car collections in the world. Hart reportedly has a few limited-edition cars, including the 1965 Convertible and a 1967 Eleanor.

Kevin Hart has one of the best car collections in Hollywood. Image: Getty Images

Briefly News looks at the Fatherhood actor's car collection and how much each car costs.

1. Kevin Hart allegedly owns two of the most sought-after vintage Mustang models

Unlike other celebrities who love the latest car models, Kevin Hart is a collector of classic muscle cars. The actor always has his hands on limited edition models, making him the envy of many gearheads.

According to Hotcars.com, Hart owns two of the most sought-after Mustang models, the 1965 Convertible and a 1967 Eleanor. The publication noted that only three examples of Hart's 1967 Eleanor are in circulation today - talk about levels.

Depending on the specification and modifications, the 1967 Eleanor reportedly ranges between R3.5 million to R3.7 million. The 1965 Convertible goes for a little over R1 million.

2. Kevin Hart shares pictures of his heavily modified Jeep Wrangler

Kevin Hart has an eye for off-road vehicles. The actor had peeps salivating when he shared photos of his heavily modified Jeep Wrangler on his Instagram page.

The star revealed that the car was redesigned at Stealth Motorworks in Los Angeles. The Jeep retails for over R500 000, but Kevin Hart's is not an ordinary Jeep Wrangler. The star dropped a few more thousand to get the beast altered.

3. Kevin Hart's 1969 Plymouth Road Runner' Mike Myers' scooped the Car of the Year award

Kevin Hart has a good eye when it comes to buying vintage cars. The star is never one to buy a boring car because he loves going over and above for his "toys".

Topspeed reported that the Central Intelligence star's 1969 Plymouth Road Runner' Mike Myers' made history when it scooped the Goodguys Rod & Custom Muscle Machine of the Year award and was displayed at Meguiar's SEMA booth.

Hart took to his page after buying the pricey whip and revealed that most of his friends know him as "the car guy". He wrote:

"Most people know me as a comedian and actor, but my friends know me as a car guy. I love Detroit muscle and cars that are menacing, timeless and fast. I give you my newest creation, '69 Plymouth Roadrunner 'Michael Meyers'."

4. Kevin Hart's family car is a GMC Yukon XL Denali

As a proud father of four, Heaven 18, Hendrix 15, Kenzo 5 and Kaori 2, it is natural that the star has a big car to accommodate his family.

Hart may have a mouthwatering collection of classic limited editions, but the 44-year-old star also has a GMC Yukon XL Denali. According to The Sun, the R1.6 million whip can carry up to eight passengers.

A practical car for those family road trips.

5. Kevin Hart turns heads with his 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible' Mint Condition'

The Jumanji star has one of the biggest car collections in Hollywood. He always goes out of his way to get his hands on classic cars that make him the talk of the town.

The star got the classic whip after winning at an intense auction. Motor Authority reported that Hart paid a cool R15 675 330 to drive home with the fancy Chevvy.

Barrett-Jackson, who were auctioning the car, headed to their Facebook page at the time to congratulate the star on his car. The post read:

"We were very excited to host Kevin Hart and the The Plastic Cup Boyz at our 2021 Scottsdale Auction! He went home with this stunning 1959 Chevrolet Corvette custom convertible for a record sale price - congrats on the new ride, Kevin!"

6. Kevin Hart was the first owner of a Ferrari SF90 Spider in the U.S.

As a car enthusiast and a millionaire, Kevin Hart has the privilege of enjoying many firsts. The star made history when he became the first person to own the Ferrari SF90 Spider in America.

Auto Evolution noted that the actor took to his pages to celebrate his new whip and the release of his Netflix movie True Story by sharing snaps online. He said:

"Celebrating the release of 'True Story' with the 1st SF90 Spider released in the US. Shoutout to @ferrari."

7. A look at Kevin Hart's R2.5 million Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Award-winning comedian Kevin Hart has a diverse car collection. One can even say the star has a car for every occasion. He made headlines when he announced that he had added a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG to his impressive car collection.

Kevin revealed that he parted with a cool R2.5 million to get the black Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG home, Benz Insider reports.

8. Kevin Hart's celebrity must have Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Edition

The Think Like A Man actor followed most celebrities' footsteps to buy the incredible Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Edition.

Way.com reported that the Black Edition, which retails for R9.1 million, boasts of a 6.2-litre V8 engine producing 622 horsepower.

9. Kevin Hart nicknamed his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 'Bad News'

Kevin has great taste in cars, especially the 60s classics. The star revealed that he nicknamed his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 'Bad News'.

According to Cars Scoop, Hart had a few modifications done to the vintage car when he purchased it.

The actor showed off his whip in a viral Instagram post. He said:

"Pulled out some muscle on this beautiful Sunday. Happy Fathers Day fellas. Have a blessed one."

10. Kevin Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that nearly killed him

Having a car collection like Kevin Hart's means he loves speed. However, the star almost lost his life when he was involved in a fatal accident with his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

Motor Trend reported that Jared Black, who was driving Hart's car, lost control and got into an accident. Kevin Hart had to have back surgery following the accident.

