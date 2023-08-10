A woman bought her first car, and she took her followers along as she signed the papers for her big-girl purchase

The lady was excited about the new whip she described as her "first baby", and many were inspired

The video of the young woman had most online peeps congratulating her on choosing a stunning car

Many people were happy for a young woman who bought her car. The lady became a first-time car owner, and netizens were inspired.

A TikTok video shows a woman fetching her VW Polo that she drove for the first time. Image: @sznn_9888

Source: TikTok

This woman made a motivating video of herself getting a car from the dealership. The video of the stunner received more than 45 000 likes.

Woman drives new car for 1st time

@sznn_9888 bought her first-ever car, and the lady chose a VW in a bright blue colour. Watch the video below of her celebrating being the first driver of her car.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans impressed by woman's VW Polo

Many people admitted that they loved watching the lady's video. Other women were in the comments with well-wishes. Read the sweet comments below:

Madam_Tilly said:

"It’s your hype man for me."

Lana wrote:

"Congratulations many happy kilometers sis!"

unknown added:

"The guy next to you is so proud of you."

Hloriso commented:

"This will be me after building my house baby steps. Congratulations girl."

anathi_g4 gushed:

"Congratulations are in order."

Independent women inspire South Africans

Many people love to see videos of young women celebrating life achievements. Netizens are often happy to see women getting it all, from apartments to cars.

"We love this for you": Nurse buys a brand new VW Polo as her first car

Briefy News previously reported that in an inspiring turn of events, a dedicated nurse accomplished a milestone in her life by purchasing her first car, a Volkswagen Polo.

The achievement is significant for TikTok user @bridgetnkosi8, as she had never imagined owning a VW Polo. In the video, she posts of her driving her brand new set of wheels. The nurse's journey to car ownership is a testament to determination and perseverance.

As news of her achievement spread, people sent messages of congratulations, and heartfelt well-wishes poured in from all corners of the community. The nurse's story has resonated with many, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and defy preconceived limitations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News