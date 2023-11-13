A daughter surprised her mom with a new car and the emotional moment was captured at the dealership

The car salesperson mentioned how the surprise unfolded in a TikTok video posted on her account

Viewers touched by the clip sent wishes for safe travels and celebrated the heartwarming gesture

A loving daughter bought her mother a brand new car The emotional moment was recorded for all to witness.

A woman was handed the keys to her new car at the dealership. Image: @livhuki

The heartwarming surprise was executed by a saleswoman @livhuki.

Journey from Pretoria to Makhado

She revealed in the TikTok clip that she drove from Pretoria to Makhado to pull off the touching surprise.

Posted just four days ago, the TikTok video became a hit, amassing an impressive 332,000 views. In the clip, the saleswoman is seen handing the mother the car keys at a dealership. The footage highlighted the raw and emotional reaction of the surprised mom.

Netizens moved by car video

Netizens flooded the comments section with emotional reactions. Many expressed their joy and celebrated the daughter's thoughtful gesture.

Watch the video below:

Safe travels wishes

Wishes for safe travels and heart emojis filled the feed, creating a virtual community brought together by the power of love and kindness.

Read some of the comments below:

@si_zwe said:

"It touched me when she kneeled down. She reminds me of my late mom."

@mabirimisav commented:

"May God continue to bless you with health, great economic ideas and beautiful and healthy kids. We are learning."

@dzithendotheprincess posted:

"Congratulations mama. You did great Tshilidzi. God bless you."

@user6177041213397 stated:

"Congrats mom, you deserve it and all the best my sister."

@nomsamodisane commented:

"Well done my sister God will bless you."

@sirnigel698 wrote:

"You know how to attract blessings keep it up."

@user8832995710394 added:

"God bless your daughter."

@enoschikambura said:

"Mama is always a hero."

